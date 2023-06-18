Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup hero Gonzalo Montiel charged with sexual assault for incident that happened in 2019: Reports

Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup hero Gonzalo Montiel has been charged with sexual abuse for an incident that took place in 2019. The initial complaint about the incident was lodged on January 10, 2019.

Three different complaints regarding the matter have been lodged so far. Raquel Hermeyda Leyenda, the alleged victim's lawyer, recently said on the matter (via AS):

"It is a complicated complaint, because it was aggravated sexual abuse with carnal access. She doesn't know how many people were involved in the abuse. But as a result of the first medical analysis that they did in a health center, we know that there was carnal access."

The incident reportedly took place on January 1, 2019, on Gonzalo Montiel's birthday. The alleged victim claimed that she arrived at the player's house for his birthday party. Montiel's mother was present there also.

She added that she fainted after having two drinks. The victim further claimed that Montiel was the final person she saw before fainting. She reportedly had to undergo therapy for nightmares about three men, including Montiel.

What is Gonzalo Montiel's version of the case?

Gonzalo Montiel, the alleged abuser, said he had a consensual sexual relationship with the complainant months before. He further added that upon her arrival, she introduced the lady to other attendees.

Montiel further added that the victim said that she wasn't taken care of properly and blamed Montiel for the issue. Speaking of the matter, the Sevilla star said in his statement:

“My mom and my friends began to tell me that C. was screaming angrily and saying that it was all my fault because I hadn't taken care of her. I did not understand what she was referring to. They told me that Alexis had taken her to her house and that they had previously been in my dad's car that was parked inside the house."

Montiel was a key player for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored the winning penalty in the final against France. He once again scored the winning penalty as Sevilla defeated Roma in the UEFA Europa League final.

