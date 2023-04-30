Argentine operations manager hints at Lionel Messi's future amid tussle between PSG and Barcelona

Omar Souto, the operations manager of the Argentine Football Association, has tipped Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona.

The Argentinian icon faces an uncertain future at PSG as his contract expires at the end of the season. According to various reports, he is increasingly likely to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Messi will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes, with several clubs queuing up to snap him up. The forward has received an offer worth €400 million a year from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, while Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami are also keen.

A return to Barcelona is also said to be a real possibility for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Blaugrana are keen to re-sign Messi after being forced to let go of him due to financial constraints in 2021.

Argentina's operations manager Souto has now said that Messi will indeed return to the Camp Nou. The employee, who has over 25 years of experience with the AFA, seemed confident in his claim.

"He (Lionel Messi) is going back to Barcelona. He's going to have a second chapter (with the Blaugrana)."

Souto also recalled his experiences with the former Barcelona superstar, saying it was evident the attacker was gifted from Day 1.

"Messi was already playing well when he came to the property of AFA. He is gifted," Souto said.

The AFA employee said that he saw Messi at his worst after La Albiceleste lost 4-0 to Germany in the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals under Diego Maradona.

"The saddest day I saw him (Lionel Messi) was (after the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal) with Germany, with Maradona as the coach. You don't know how he cried."

Souto likened Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho to the PSG superstar as well.

"Leo (Messi) is like Garnacho," Souto added. "They always wanted to play for Argentina."

Messi notably opted to represent Argentina at international level despite moving to Spain as a boy. Similarly, Garnacho has shown a great desire to play for La Albiceleste, although he was born in Madrid.

PSG superstar Lionel Messi sets transfer deadline amid Barcelona interest

Barcelona's ongoing financial issues could hinder their hopes of re-signing Lionel Messi. The PSG superstar, meanwhile, reportedly wants the Blaugrana to inform him whether or not they will be able to sign him before the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 35-year-old does not want to be unclear about his future when the summer transfer window opens. It remains to be seen if the Catalans can afford him.

Poll : 0 votes