PSG superstar Lionel Messi sets transfer deadline amid rumors of Barcelona return: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly asked Barcelona to analyze their financial situation and disclose whether or not they would be able to sign him. The Argentine ace wants the Blaugrana to reveal their findings before the end of the 2022-23 season.

According to Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via Fichajes.net), Lionel Messi does not wish to be in limbo when the transfer window opens after the end of the 2022-23 season. He wants the La Liga leaders to give him a definite answer by the end of the season so that he can make an informed decision about his future.

If Barcelona are unable to sign Lionel Messi, he reportedly intends to commit his future to PSG, as he does not want to leave Europe. Messi wants to stay in Europe to be in shape for the 2024 Copa America and to determine if he could play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It is believed that the 35-year-old wishes to return to his boyhood club this summer. However, the operation is far from straightforward. The Catalans need to reduce their wage bill by a staggering €200 million to be able to register new players.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are reportedly looking to sell unimportant players to pave the way for Messi’s arrival. The Catalan club are also eager to sign Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, who will become a free agent this summer.

Barcelona could sell top defender to afford Lionel Messi

As per Catalan outlet El Nacional, Barcelona could sacrifice Andreas Christensen to increase their chances of signing Lionel Messi this summer. Christensen joined the club as a free agent following a five-year stint at Chelsea.

It has been claimed that the Camp Nou outfit see Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo as their first-choice centre-back pair. So, despite the Denmark international’s impressive performances this term, Barca are prepared to part ways with him.

According to reports, the 27-year-old, who has played 25 games this season, could be sold for as high as €60 million. The player still has over three years left (June 2026) on his Barca contract.

