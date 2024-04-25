 "Arguably the best player in the world" - Rival fans laud Manchester City's 'serious Ballon d'Or contender' after performance in win vs Brighton

Phil Foden wowed fans not just of Manchester City but across Premier League clubs with his scintillating display in a 4-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion tonight (April 25).

Foden, 23, is enjoying the best season of his career and he added to his already stellar tally in City's comfortable win away at Brighton. The 33-cap England international bagged a brace to ensure the Cityzens moved above Liverpool in the title race.

The in-form attacker's first goal arrived in the 26th minute when he won a contentious free kick. He struck it himself and the ball took a hefty deflection off Seagulls midfielder Pascal Groß and past English goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Foden made it a double eight minutes later with an excellent finish as Manchester City caused Brighton's defense issues when trying to play out from the back. Bernardo Silva found the English playmaker who calmly placed past Steele.

Kevin De Bruyne had given the Cityzens the lead with the first headed goal of his career in the 17th minute. Julian Alvarez finished the hosts off with an assured finish in the 62nd minute.

However, all the plaudits went Foden's way and he continues to stake his claim as one of the best players in Europe. He also made three key passes, won five of 10 ground duels, and found his man with both of his long ball attempts.

Foden was key as Manchester City moved to within a point of league leaders Arsenal with five games left. They have a game in hand over their title rivals and it promises to be an exciting finish to the campaign.

Fans waxed lyrical about Foden on social media after his display at the Amex tonight.

A Chelsea fan deemed him a serious Ballon d'Or contender:

"Foden is actually a serious contender for Ballon d'Or wtf."

Another fan suggested Foden was the best player in the world:

"Phil Foden is arguably the best player in the world right now. Starting him (for England at Euro 2024) is an absolute must."

Here's how other fans, including those of rival clubs, reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to Foden's showing in Manchester City's win against Brighton:

"If you enjoy football, you enjoy Phil Foden. If he had the Real Madrid PR he would be getting Ballon d'Or shouts," one Chelsea fan wrote.

"Nah Foden is having an insane season, what a player man," a Manchester United fan admitted.

"Foden is the most technically gifted English player right now and deserves to be EPL player of the season," another Red Devils fan stated.

"Give (Jude) Bellingham time, maybe one day he'll be able to lace Foden's boot. But that day is not today," a City fan delved into the rivalry between two of England's brightest talents.

Alan Shearer asks whether Manchester City's Phil Foden is Player of the Season

Alan Shearer was also impressed with Phil Foden.

Alan Shearer joined fans on social media in praising Foden. The Newcastle United legend asked his followers whether the Manchester City star deserved to win the Player of the Season award:

"Phil Foden player of the season??"

Foden will likely be one of the frontrunners to win the PFA Player of the Year award if he continues his blistering form. He's undoubtedly been Manchester City's standout performer this season, overshadowing Erling Haaland and De Bruyne.

It bodes well for England boss Gareth Southgate heading into the European Championships in Germany this summer. If Foden shines during that tournament he may just be a favorite to win the Ballon d'Or later this year.