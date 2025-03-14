Arne Slot names surprise Liverpool star as right-back solution as Trent Alexander-Arnold is ruled out

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says Curtis Jones will likely step in for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, March 16. The Reds are gearing up to face Newcastle United in this game, the team that defeated Arsenal in the semifinal.

Alexander-Arnold picked up a knee issue and limped off during the second leg of his team's round-of-16 Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday, March 11. As a result, the Merseysiders are looking for solutions to this problem.

Discussing the same, Arne Slot said in the pre-match press conference (via The Echo):

"Maybe Curtis can play [right-back]. Trent is not available, he won't be there, he is still to be assessed but we do expect him back before for the season's end."

Luckily for Liverpool, there isn't much of the season left, and Alexander-Arnold's injury shouldn't be too much of a loss. They are out of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, while one game remains in the Carabao Cup.

Meanwhile, the Reds are in a strong position to win the Premier League, placed atop the standings and 15 points clear of second-placed Arsenal. However, they may be slightly concerned because second-choice right-back Conor Bradley is also out injured.

Like always, Alexander-Arnold has contributed significantly to attack this season, bagging three goals and seven assists across competitions. We may have seen him for the last time in a Liverpool shirt, with his contract expiring in the summer.

Arne Slot discusses Newcastle challenge in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final

Arne Slot looking on

Arne Slot and his Liverpool team come up against a tricky opponent, Newcastle United, in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday. Speaking before the match, the Dutch tactician stated (via The Echo):

"We are looking forward to playing a final, you cannot take it for granted in this country with so many good teams in each competition. If you are part of it, we try to win it. That is what Newcastle want as well."

The Magpies have been fairly consistent in their performances this campaign, placed sixth in the Premier League standings. They are fighting for a top-four place and are only two shy of Chelsea, who occupy that fourth spot on the table.

Eddie Howe's men also come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win against West Ham United in the league on Monday, March 10. They will be relying on their main man Alexander Isak, to be clinical in front of goal, with the Swede having netted 22 times this season.

