Arsenal 2022-23 Premier League fixtures: When Gunners face rest of top 6

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season have been officially revealed. Arsenal will kickstart their new campaign against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on August 5.

Like last season, the Gunners will open their campaign on a Friday. They will hope for a better result this time, as the north Londoners were beaten 2-0 by promoted side Brentford on matchday one last year.

Their first home game is scheduled for the following weekend against Leicester City, with games to Bournemouth (away), Fulham (home) and Aston Villa (home) coming up in the rest of the month.

Arsenal have got an easy first month and will hope to get their campaign off to a bright start this time around after losing their opening three games last year without scoring.

As far as the 'top six' are concerned, Mikel Arteta's team begin the month of September with a visit to Old Trafford to face Erik ten Hag's Manchester United (September 3), while the Emirates reverse is scheduled for January 21.

The first north London derby of the season (against Tottenham Hotspur) will take place on October 1 at the Emirates. Just a week later, Arsenal will host Liverpool (October 8), with Manchester City visiting the Gunners on October 18.

October will definitely be a testing month for the Gunners. They play London rivals Chelsea on November 5, their last fixture against a 'top six' side for the calendar year, with the reverse on April 29. They'll visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 14, a week before hosting United (January 21).

April could be a challenging month in the team's quest for a top-four finish. They're scheduled to play both Liverpool (April 8) and Manchester City (April 26) away from home in the space of 18 days.

Arsenal's final game of the season will be at the Emirates against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 28.

Arsenal looking to return to Champions League

After narrowly missing out on a UEFA Champions League return last season, the north London outfit will look to redeem themselves in the upcoming campaign.

With some key players on the brink of an exit, the Gunners are likely to make new signings to bolster their squad to put up a sustained top-four challenge. It will be interesting to see if they can return to the Champions League for the first time in six years.

