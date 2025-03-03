Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Edu replacement as they look to seal deal before season ends - Reports

Arsenal are close to completing a deal to sign Andrea Berta as their new sporting director. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are set to name the Italian as the replacement for Edu who previously served in the role.

The Brazilian, who also featured as a midfielder for the North London side during his playing days, left the club in November to take up a similar role with Nottingham Forest. The January transfer window was managed by stand-in option Jason Ayto.

Arsenal's decision to not bolster their squad in the winter was met with some backlash from fans as the side seemed to lack a true goalscoring threat. Their issues were further compounded as Kai Havertz joined Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines with a season-ending injury in February, leaving them with no recognized option up top.

Berta was previously with Atletico Madrid, where he served as sporting director from 2017 until January of this year. His notable signings during this period include Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez and Julian Alvarez.

He will look to improve a Gunners squad that has come close to winning the Premier League title in the past two seasons and seems set to finish runners-up once again. The side has shown a strong tendency to spend big in recent times, splurging well over £200 million on the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Riccardo Calafiori, Ben White ,and many more.

Arsenal express interest in signing Bayern Munich star: Reports

Kimmich is expected to depart in the summer.

Arsenal are looking to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the summer. According to Sky Germany, the Gunners are keen on adding the German who is set to become a free agent in the summer.

This comes after reports suggested that the 28-year-old's stay with the Bavarian giants would not be extended beyond this season. He has made 36 appearances this season, collecting one goal and 10 assists. He has been a huge presence for the side over the past decade, winning the Bundesliga eight times and the Champions League once.

Kimmich's ability to play at a high level both as a central midfielder and at right-back could serve as an enticing proposal to Arsenal. With Thomas Partey and Jorginho also becoming impending free agents, the addition of the 30-year-old could be a vital one for the Gunners. The report also claims that Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi could also move to the Emirates which could greatly improve their quality in the middle of the park.

