"Arsenal are a better option" - Chris Sutton says Robert Lewandowski has many better options than Manchester United 

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton believes Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski should join Arsenal rather than Manchester United.

Lewandowski, 33, continues to be linked with a move away from Bayern, having made it clear his desire to end his eight-year stay at the Allianz Arena. The legendary forward has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, something he wants (as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

Lewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça.

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona, no way for other clubs as of today. He knows it's still not easy to reach an agreement with Bayern - but he's only waiting for FCB. Lewa has verbal agreement on a three year deal with Barça.

However, the Blaugrana's financial problems are mounting, throwing Lewandowski's potential arrival at the Camp Nou in doubt.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, have been touted with making a move for the veteran striker as a result of Barcelona's situation (per the Sun). Sutton has given his verdict on who he believes Lewandowski could join, saying that Arsenal could be a more attractive proposition than United.

He can't fathom the Pole wanting to join United, telling BBC Radio 5 Live (via TBRFootball):

“I have seen that Lewandowski has been linked; if he doesn’t go to Barcelona, then he will go to Manchester United. But why? Why would he want to go to Manchester United?

Sutton believes Lewandowski has better options to choose from than a move to the Red Devils, adding:

“There are bigger and better options out there. Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs, at this moment in time, and Arsenal are a better option, at this moment in time, than Manchester United.

Sutton said that the Gunners could be better suited for the Bayern striker than United:

“One club seems to be stable under Arteta, I am not saying Arteta has torn up too many trees, but they are in a better position, and they are better placed than Manchester United,” he said.

Are Arsenal better placed than Manchester United to land Robert Lewandowski?

A season to forget for the Red Devils.

Arsenal had an impressive season under Mikel Arteta, with many having written off their chances of a top four finish at the start of the season.

The Gunners managed a ten-game unbeaten streak from November to March and were within touching distance of UEFA Champions League qualification. They led fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by four points with three games to go. However, defeats at Spurs and Newcastle United in two of their last three games put paid to their top-four hopes.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣 "They're spending a load of money - I'm not sure what the strategy is. It seems a little all over the place"



Gary Neville questions what Arsenal's transfer strategy is and says the club are still suffering from a hangover from their era under Arsene Wenger...

United, meanwhile, had a massively underwhelming season despite the huge influx of talent that came through the Old Trafford door last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho all arrived, with United getting touted as potential title challengers. Howevere, they couldn't even conjure a credible fight for the top four, finishing a rather fortuitous sixth.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Roy Keane says the Manchester United players were too casual and did not show 'fight' in their derby defeat.

Both the Gunners and United will be playing UEFA Europa League football next season. That's a huge drop-off, as the two heavyweights once competed in the UEFA Champions League.

It remains to be seen if Lewandowski chooses the Gunners over United if he opts to move to the Premier League.

