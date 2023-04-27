Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta delivers Premier League title race verdict after 4-1 Manchester City defeat

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that the Gunners still have everything to play for despite a 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The north London giants were thrashed by Pep Guardiola's side on Wednesday night, resulting in a major blow to their title hopes.

Manchester City are now just two points behind Arsenal in the Premier League table with two games in hand, which effectively puts the Cityzens in the driving seat for the title race.

Despite the loss, Mikel Arteta has claimed that his side are still in the the race and will continue their fight against Manchester City.

The Gunners boss also congratulated the Cityzens for the victory and admitted that they were worthy winners. Arteta said after the game, as quoted by talkSPORT:

“First of all I have to congratulate City. The better team won the game without a question of a doubt, and the disappointment comes with the way we performed, especially in the first half. We didn’t compete it, basically we lost every single duel in red areas, they got out of those red areas and attacked us in open spaces. We concede a set play, we concede a throw-in in our own half, and [Erling] Haaland is through on goal."

Arteta added:

“It’s not nowhere near enough to win a game like that. It’s time to reflect, first of all accept the reality of what happened today and the fairness of the result and the performance, and now move on. There is still everything to play for and we are still there.”

The Arsenal manager has credited his side for continuing their push for the title for so long and has urged them to keep up their fight. He said:

“What we have to do is be very clever now, it’s damaging today and tomorrow we have to move on. Nothing is easy. To be where we’re at against this team for nine-and-a-half months, believe me, there is nothing easy. But we have to do it, like we’ve done it for nine-and-a-half months.”

Arsenal will be up against Chelsea next while Manchester City will travel to Craven Cottage to face in-form Fulham.

Jamie Carragher claims Arsenal duo looked ‘terrified’ during 4-1 loss to Manchester City

Jamie Carragher claimed Arsenal's central defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Rob Holding were terrified of Manchester City during their latest Premier League clash at the Etihad.

The Gunners were absolutely demolished by the Cityzens as it is quite evident from the 4-1 scoreline.

Liverpool legend turned television pundit Jamie Carragher claimed Magalhaes and Holding were terrified of Haaland. He wrote on Twitter:

"The Arsenal centre backs are terrified of Haaland! (So would I be!)"

Haaland scored his 33rd Premier League goal last night, a record in the 38-game era of the Premier League. He also registered two assists in the match.

Manchester City now have 73 points from 31 Premier League matches this season. They trail the Gunners by just two points, having played two games less than the Gunners.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes