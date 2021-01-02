Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists club will not terminate Mesut Ozil's contract 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has suggested the club will not terminate Mesut Ozil's contract despite the player's inactivity.

The German is currently under a lucrative £350,000-per-week deal, but has not featured even once this season. Arteta feels Arsenal will not cut short his deal because it's important to 'respect every player's contract'.

The Arsenal manager made no promises with regard to Ozil's selection, stating that the club will decide based on the activity in the ongoing transfer window.

Arteta lifted the lid on Ozil's complex situation at Arsenal:

"We will see what happens in the transfer window and we will assess at the end of that. You have to respect the players' contracts. You can just try to be open with them, tell them your intentions, the role that they have in the team and why that is."

He continued:

"Some would like to move because they are not playing and some would like to stay. That's something we cannot decide by ourselves. When a player doesn't play, it is really difficult to be happy."

Ozil has been omitted from Arsenal's 25-man team list for the Premier League as well as Europa League.

Arsenal and Arteta could use Ozil in the business end of the season

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil is yet to play for the North Londoners this season

Just one goal in the 2019-20 season across all competitions, coupled with apparent tensions with Arteta, has resulted in Ozil's exclusion.

Ozil is currently in his eighth year at Arsenal, and is set to see out his contract at the club regardless of the time he receives on the pitch.

Arteta acknowledged the player's situation, mentioning it's always difficult to handle one's mental side. He added:

"There are players that don't play at all, they know they are not going to have any chance. That is tough mentally for them, to maintain that motivation and positivity around the place for a lot of months. That's a big task."

Arsenal have just started to gather much-needed form, having picked up two wins on the trot. Ozil could come handy in the business end with a number of games and international breaks lined up in February.

At 32, he surely has a lot to offer, especially to a side that has only netted 16 goals in as many Premier League matches.

