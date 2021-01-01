West Bromwich Albion vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal will be eyeing a third win on the bounce when they travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

In the quest to resurrect their Premier League campaign, the Gunners have made it two wins in a row. Prior to this short run of positive results, Arsenal claimed just one victory in 10 games.

They thumped Chelsea, much to the surprise of the football fraternity, before edging Brighton & Hove Albion courtesy of a Alexandre Lacazette goal.

If other results go their way, Arsenal could make their way into the top 10 should they beat the Baggies.

Sam Allardyce produced a masterclass against Liverpool two matchdays ago, but his side were taken to the cleaners by a spirited Leeds United a couple of days earlier.

West Brom have only won one game with almost half of the season done and dusted. Big Sam does not have too much time to salvage a side that is five points behind 17th-placed Brighton.

📸 Looking back on 2020...



Which are some of your favourite Arsenal images of the past year? 💭 pic.twitter.com/gFjl8lmiat — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 31, 2020

Also read: Manchester United vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Advertisement

West Brom vs Arsenal head-to-head

Arsenal have bagged a staggering 72 wins against West Brom in their rich history. The Baggies have only upset them on 38 occasions, while 31 matches have seen the spoils shared between the two teams.

West Brom form guide (Premier League): L-D-L-D-L

Arsenal form guide (Premier League): W-W-L-D-L

Here's how we'll start 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 📅 pic.twitter.com/ANtQZyvkTF — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 31, 2020

West Brom vs Arsenal team news

Jake Livermore will serve the final game of his three-match ban against Arsenal

West Brom

Kieran Gibbs is set to miss out against Arsenal due to a quad injury. Jake Livermore will serve the final game of his three-match ban.

Allardyce has questioned the mentality of his players, and we expect a number of changes to the starting XI.

Advertisement

Injured: Kieran Gibbs

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: Jake Livermore

Gabriel Magalhaes will miss the game due to coronavirus

Arsenal

Gabriel Magalhaes, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, will miss out against West Brom.

David Luiz and Willian could be back in contention, while Reiss Nelson and Thomas Partey are both ruled out.

Injured: Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey

Doubtful: None

Suspended/unavailable: Gabriel Magalhaes

West Brom vs Arsenal probable XI

West Brom predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sam Johnstone; Branislav Ivanovic, Semi Ajayi, Dara O'Shea, Lee Peltier; Romaine Sawyers; Callum Robinson, Matthew Phillips, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana; Karlan Grant

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney; Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka; Willian, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

West Brom vs Arsenal match prediction

West Brom are unbeaten in their last three home games against Arsenal. However, they'll aim to solidify their back line against a team that is slowly beginning to gather confidence.

It will be a cagey affair for the most part, with Arsenal coming out on top once again.

Predicted score: West Brom 0-1 Arsenal

Advertisement

Also read: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21