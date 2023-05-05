Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta issues worrying William Saliba injury update ahead of Newcastle fixture

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has stated that centre-back William Saliba is yet to perform any training activity with the first team.

Saliba is currently nursing a back injury he picked up during the second leg of the Gunners' UEFA Europa League quarterfinal against Sporting CP on March 16. The Frenchman had to depart the field after just 21 minutes in that game and has not played since.

There was initial optimism that he would be able to return to the fold soon. However, Saliba has now missed almost two months of action, a time in which Arsenal's defense has looked increasingly suspect. They could be without him for some more time based on Arteta's recent comments.

Speaking ahead of his team's Premier League encounter against Newcastle United, the Spaniard said about Saliba (as quoted by football.london):

"Not a lot of progress. He’s feeling better every day but he’s not been able still to have any activity around the first team so we don’t expect him to be with us."

Arteta was then questioned if the central defender could be ruled out for the rest of the season. He was non-committal in his response and said:

"We are not there yet today, because we’re always hopeful and players are pushing to play. If that’s the case at some stage we’ll announce it. But hopefully that’s not the case."

Lastly, the Arsenal boss was also asked about why Saliba's recovery has taken so long, to which he replied:

"It’s about the healing process. Pain-wise and the things he can do now off the pitch he’s in a good place. But we have to build that capacity to have the right impact, the right load and to be in good condition to play for the team."

The Gunners will visit St. James' Park to take on Newcastle, who are third in the Premier League standings, on Sunday, May 7. Based on Arteta's comments, it will mark their eighth game in succession without Saliba.

Arsenal have struggled mightily without William Saliba in their starting XI

Arsenal's record with and without William Saliba makes for startling reading. Apart from clear defensive issues, his absence has also led to their midfield struggling due to the increased space available to oppositions.

Saliba played in each of their first 27 Premier League matches. In those games, the Gunners scored 62 goals and conceded 28 goals, keeping 10 clean sheets. In the seven contests he has missed, they have continued to score well, racking up 19 strikes, but have also let in an alarming 14 goals with zero clean sheets.

This has directly impacted their results as well. After winning 21 and drawing one of Saliba's 27 league games, Arsenal have drawn thrice and lost once in their last seven matches. This has seen them relinquish their lead at the top of the table to Manchester City, who are a point ahead with a game in hand.

