Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides big update on Jurrien Timber’s return to action from injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on Jurrien Timber ahead of their Premier League clash against Luton Town on Wednesday, April 3.

The Gunners signed Timber from Ajax last summer for a reported fee of €42 million. He played 76 minutes in their penalty shootout win over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. However, he suffered an ACL injury in their first Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest after 50 minutes.

Timber has been out of action since but has returned to training. He is expected to feature, even if for small cameos, before the end of the season, as per manager Mikel Arteta. In a pre-match press conference ahead of the Luton clash at the Emirates, the Spaniard said (via Football.London):

"He’s doing very well. He’s back training. He’s not far off. The thing is that last step. We’re going to have to feel it now.

"I would say he’s got a good chance [of playing before the end of the season]."

Timber, 22, is a versatile player who can play across the backline. Having come through Ajax's academy, he made 121 senior appearances for them before moving to Arsenal. He has also earned 15 caps with the Netherlands.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides update on Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli

Bukayo Saka missed England's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium last month due to an injury scare. He then started in Arsenal's goalless draw against Manchester City at the Etihad but was seen hobbling off in the 78th minute.

Ahead of the Luton clash, Mikel Arteta provided an update on the winger, saying:

"Yeah, he's fine. Obviously, we haven't trained, we’ve recovered and have a short live session today to prepare for the game, and we'll see whether he's in the best condition to start or not."

Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli made a return against Manchester City, having missed their previous game against Brentford. He came on in the 78th minute at the Etihad. When asked if the Brazilian is fit for Wednesday, Arteta said:

"He is because he was available to play against a really tough opponent three days ago. Again, we'll train today and see the state of every player and make the right decision tomorrow."

Saka and Martinelli have been key players for Arsenal this season. Saka is their top scorer with 16 goals and 13 assists in 38 games across competitions. Martinelli, on the other hand, has contributed eight goals and five assists in 33 games.

