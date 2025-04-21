Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shares ‘worry’ about Bukayo Saka’s fitness for PSG clash after dangerous tackle during 4-0 win over Ipswich

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he's worried about his side's numbers after Bukayo Saka suffered a wild tackle against Ipswich Town on Sunday (April 20).

The Gunners enjoyed a successful night out at Portman Road this weekend, securing a 4-0 victory over Ipswich. Leandro Trossard bagged a brace while Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri scored once each.

Bukayo Saka put on an excellent display until his substitution in the second half, playing a key role in Arsenal's first two goals. The England international set up Trossard's opener in the 14th minute before providing the penultimate pass that led to Martinelli's strike a quarter of an hour later.

Shortly after Arsenal's second goal, Ipswich were reduced to ten men after Leif Davis made a horrible challenge against Saka, catching the back of his heel. Saka was then replaced in the second period and was seen tending to his ankle, causing speculation over his fitness.

However, Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka's injury is not a cause for worry, giving the Gunners a boost ahead of their Champions League semi-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Arteta said (via The Independent):

“I don’t think it is intentional but it was dangerous. I do (worry) with the numbers that we have right now, especially when the player has his back to goal, because that is the moment when the foot is planted, your weight is there, and you cannot really react."

"He cuts him from the back. The referee made a decision, and that it is clear. He was a bit sore, but it’s nothing serious, so it’s good.”

Arsenal will next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night (April 23).

William Gallas says Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is 'not on same level' as Real Madrid duo

William Gallas has insisted that Bukayo Saka cannot be compared with Real Madrid stars Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior. The pundit believes that Saka is not on their level yet.

The England international has established himself as one of the best wingers in the league today at Arsenal. He helped the Gunners secure a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, beating the likes of Mbappe and Vinicius.

While acknowledging Bukayo Saka's performance against Los Blancos, Gallas still feels the winger needs to win trophies to be compared with the Real Madrid pair.

The former Chelsea star said (via GOAL):

"Bukayo Saka had a great performance after his long injury, but I don't think he's on the same level of Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappe yet. He does have the potential to do it."

"English people get too excited about their players, but sometimes you need to calm down, don't put too much pressure on the players like Saka. He has to be a champion and win trophies to be on the same level as Vinicius Jr and Mbappe, who have won the Champions League and World Cup."

