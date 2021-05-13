Arsenal can sign midfield target despite the absence of Champions League football - Reports

Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost as Eduardo Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett has reportedly said that Champions League football will not be a factor in the midfielder’s next move.

Camavinga has been linked with a move to the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, but Arsenal are also said to be in the running for the Frenchman.

Unlike the rest of the competition, Arsenal will not be able to offer Camavinga Champions League football.

As per The Sun, however, the absence of Champions League football will not affect a potential deal should they make a good offer.

Arsenal will do whatever it takes to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer. (Source: Le10 Sport) pic.twitter.com/KQO2y1iHzV — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 11, 2021

Camavinga is still only 18, and has put in some stellar displays for Rennes in Ligue 1 since making his debut at the tender age of 16.

His impressive performances even led to an international call-up, and he has been compared to Paul Pogba as he plays a similar role.

Arsenal target Camavinga’s agent says playing is the most important thing

Camavinga has been linked with several top sides, but with that comes the question of game time.

A move to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid might sound tempting, but in terms of his progress it could be more detrimental than beneficial.

Competition for places at top clubs is high, so perhaps a move to Arsenal could help him progress as the Gunners have a history of promoting younger players, and have done so under Mikel Arteta as well.

An image shared on Twitter by Eduardo Camavinga in March 2020, with an Arsenal themed poster to commemorate facing them with Rennes in their Europa League last-16 tie the year before. 👀 #afc pic.twitter.com/kzANdrdDjI — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 10, 2021

Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett has admitted that the player hasn’t decided on his future, and will take into account the factor of regular playing time.

"Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs. We don’t want to rush. There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

"Playing in a good club is nice for him. It might be this year, or he wants to have another year. He has got to talk to his family, his father. We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him.”