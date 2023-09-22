Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard names his favourite sportsperson of all time, and it’s not a footballer 

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has revealed his favourite sportsperson of all time. Surprisingly, it's not a footballer.

Odegaard, 24, has signed a new contract with the Gunners, as announced by the Gunners on their website. Since arriving from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan, Odegaard made his stay permanent six months later, as the Gunners signed him for €40 million.

The Norwegian hasn't looked back since then, bagging 27 goals and 15 assists in 112 games across competitions. That includes 15 goals and eight assists in 37 Premier League games as Mikel Arteta's side finished second, five points behind Manchester City. He has scored twice in five league games this term.

After signing his new deal, Odegaard answered a series of eight fun questions. The first was about his favourite sportperson of all time. The Norwegian took the name of NBA legend Michael Jordan, who won six championships with the Chicago Bulls:

"Michael Jordan"

Some of the other questions asked were: "How do you like to spend the day off?" Odegaard replied:

"Chilling with family and friends."

Another question was about his first emotion when Arteta announced him as the club's captain. The response was:

"Proud"

Odegaard has started all seven games across competitions for the Gunners this season, missing only seven minutes of action.

Two of his three goals have come in the league, while the other came in Arsenal's 4-0 win at home to PSV Eindhoven in midweek in their UEFA Champions League opener.

What did Martin Odegaard say after signing his new Arsenal contract?

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has been a solid performer for Arsenal since his arrival three years ago. He was announced the full-time captain of the side ahead of the 2022-23 season, and the Norwegian didn't disappoint.

His initial contract was set to expire in 2025, but as per Sky Sports, Odegaard will now stay at the Emirates till 2028. He said on signing a new deal at the Premier League giants (as per Arsenal's website):

“Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home."

He continued:

"My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now. I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

Odegaard and Co. will be in Premier League action this weekend when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the season's first North London Derby on Sunday (September 24).