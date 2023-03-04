Arsenal and Chelsea dealt massive blow as long-term target signs new deal at current club - Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo has scuppered a potential move to Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer by signing a new long-term deal with the Seagulls. The Ecuadorian was a target for both London clubs in the January transfer window.

Caicedo seemed to be on his way out of the Amex Stadium amid intense speculation over a move to either the Gunners or the Blues. The two London rivals made offers of around £60-70 million for the midfielder.

However, Brighton rejected those proposals and insisted that the player was not for sale. This was despite the Ecuadorian taking to Instagram to request a transfer.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Moisés Caicedo has expressed on Instagram that he wants to leave Brighton, following Arsenal's £60m bid today. Moisés Caicedo has expressed on Instagram that he wants to leave Brighton, following Arsenal's £60m bid today. 🚨🔵 Moisés Caicedo has expressed on Instagram that he wants to leave Brighton, following Arsenal's £60m bid today. https://t.co/hp0kv2zUQi

The young midfielder remains at the Amex and has now committed his long-term future to the club. Caicedo has featured 25 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. He has signed a new four-year deal with the option of a further year. His manager, Roberto De Zerbi, was delighted with the extension. He told Brighton's official website:

"This is a fantastic news for the club, our fans, for me and most importantly for Moises. It will make us stronger as we move forward towards our targets on the pitch."

Arsenal moved on to Jorginho from Chelsea once they learned of Brighton's £90 million valuation of Caicedo. The Italian midfielder joined the Gunners for £12 million.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter's side finally got their top midfield target in Enzo Fernandez from Benfica. The Blues shattered the British transfer record to sign the Argentine for £106.8 million.

A future move for Caicedo, potentially in the summer transfer window, was still a possibility for Arsenal and Chelsea. However, the midfielder now seems more than happy to stay at Brighton.

Everton's Amadou Onana opens door to potential move to Arsenal or Chelsea

Amadou Onana hints that he wants a move to a top club.

Everton midfielder Onana has also been on Arsenal and Chelsea's radar. The Belgian rejected interest from the London sides in the January transfer window as he wanted to help the Toffees in their fight against relegation.

However, he has opened the door on a potential move to the Emirates or Stamford Bridge in an interview. Onana foresees himself playing for a top club in the future:

"I see myself having had a lot of life experiences, which will have made me learn a lot about human beings in general, as well as about myself. I see myself, God willing, in one of the biggest clubs recognised worldwide."

Squawka @Squawka Amadou Onana for Everton vs. Liverpool:



◉ Highest pass accuracy (88%)

◉ Most duels won (11)

◉= Most ball recoveries (8)

◉ Most tackles (7)

◉ Most aerial duels won (3)



He will sleep well tonight. 🥵 Amadou Onana for Everton vs. Liverpool:◉ Highest pass accuracy (88%)◉ Most duels won (11)◉= Most ball recoveries (8)◉ Most tackles (7)◉ Most aerial duels won (3)He will sleep well tonight. 🥵 https://t.co/wDiOksJ8w8

Onana joined Everton from LOSC Lille last summer for £33.5 million. He has scored one goal and provided one assist in 25 games across competitions. The Belgian has been vital for Sean Dyche's side this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes