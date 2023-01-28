Brighton set new asking price for Moises Caicedo after rejecting bids from Arsenal and Chelsea: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly slapped a £90 million price tag on Moises Caicedo after rejecting bids from Arsenal and Chelsea for the midfielder. On Friday (January 27), the Ecuadorian announced on Instagram that he was asking to leave the club.

Caicedo, 21, has been the subject of bids made by Arsenal (£60 million) and Chelsea (£55 million). However, they were both rejected by the Seagulls. He is eager to leave the Amex Stadium and seal a dream move to one of the London rivals.

However, Brighton are holding firm on their determination to keep hold of the midfielder. Caicedo's rebellious actions of posting a transfer request on Instagram has led to his side keeping their stance over the player. They are asking for £90 million to sign him, per the Independent.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have been left unimpressed by Caicedo's actions on social media. They believe his representatives have poorly advised him. A similar situation ensued with Leandro Trossard, who pushed for a departure and was subsequently left out of the first team as speculation grew. The attacker eventually departed Brighton for Arsenal in a £27 million deal, but the Seagulls didn't make life easy for the Belgian.

Brighton do not need to sell Caicedo, and they are keen to retain the midfielder as they hope to qualify for Europe amid their impressive run under De Zerbi. However, Arsenal and Chelsea's interest has almost certainly led to unrest in Caicedo's camp.

The midfielder has featured 21 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing an assist. The Ecuadorian arrived at the Amex Stadium in 2021 from Independiente del Valle for just £4.5 million. He has two years left on his contract.

John Barnes urges Declan Rice to join Liverpool instead of Arsenal or Chelsea

Declan Rice is in the Gunners and Chelsea's sights.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both showing interest in West Ham United captain Rice. The English midfielder has been earmarked as an option for both sides looking to bolster their midfield next summer.

Rice has been in fine form for the Hammers despite their disappointing season. He has made 26 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

The Englishman is reported to have swayed towards joining the Gunners ahead of former side Blues if he does depart the London Stadium next summer. Yet, Barnes has opined that Rice should instead join Liverpool due to the overhaul that the midfield needs. He told BonusCodeBets:

"I think that Liverpool would be ideal for him because he is the player that they actually need. So he knows that he will get a very important role on the team."

The Liverpool legend then alluded to the interest that there is in signing Rice:

"But of course, Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal would also love to have him in their squad, so he will have a lot of options when he is going to pick his next club."

