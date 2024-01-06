Arsenal and Chelsea linked Ivan Toney scores hat-trick for Brentford B on return after eight-month ban

Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney netted a hat-trick for Brentford B in his first appearance after serving an eight-month ban.

Toney, 27, hasn't played for the Bees since he was suspended for breaching Premier League betting rules. His absence has been felt, with Thomas Frank's side sitting 16th in the league, just four points above the drop zone.

The England international's lack of game time hasn't stopped the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea from showing interest. Reports claim that Brentford are resigned to losing their striker in the summer but will look to keep hold of him in January.

Toney took no time at all in reminding fans of his abilities in the Bees B team's 5-1 friendly win against Southampton U23s today (January 6). The English frontman bagged a hat-trick.

The former Newcastle United youngster's first goal was a neat low-driven finish. He then met an asking cross to head home his second of the afternoon before completing his hat-trick with another header.

Toney was one of the Premier League's in-form strikers last season. He managed 20 goals in 33 league games, finishing behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the goalscoring charts.

Brentford reportedly raise Toney's price tag amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea

Ivan Toney could cost around £100 million.

Arsenal and Chelsea will have to fork out a hefty fee if they are too prise Toney away from the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees striker's initial valuation appeared to be £80 million.

However, The Independent reports that this has been raised to £100 million. This fee is one that both London giants are unable to afford unless they make significant sales in the January transfer window.

Arsenal's potential swoop for Toney depends on whether they can sell Eddie Nketiah. Crystal Palace are the only club to have shown interest in the English forward thus far. He has been playing backup to Gabriel Jesus this season but could be one to watch.

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to balance their books at Stamford Bridge and several players could leave as a result. The likes of Ian Maatsen, Trevoh Chalobah, and Conor Gallagher face uncertain futures. The Blues need to raise £160 million this month to finance a deal for Toney and still comply with Financial Fairplay.

Toney has just over a year left on his contract with Brentford. He's been with the west Londoners since 2020 and played a key role in helping them seal promotion to the Premier League in 2021.