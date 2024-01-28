Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United? Gary Lineker picks Victor Osimhen's ideal transfer destination

Former player Gary Lineker has made his pick between Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen's next destination.

The 25-year-old Nigerian has been on song for the Partenopei, playing a key role in their Serie A triumph last season with 26 goals and five assists in 32 games. He has had a quieter outing this campaign, with seven goals and two assists in 13 league games, with Napoli way down in ninth, 22 points behind leaders Juventus but with two games in hand.

Osimhen recently extended his stay at the Stadio Diego Maradona to 2026, but that not stopped reports of his move to the Premier League, with the aforementioned trio among his suitors.

On The Rest is Football podcast, as per The Mirror, Lineker said that the Gunners look likely to snap up the Nigerian hitman:

“I think I’d look at it and I’d go, at the moment, Arsenal. Obviously, we’re talking about everyone offering the same thing, that’s what you want, blah blah blah in your contract."

He added that Chelsea and United are in transition and aren't in title contention this season, unlike the Gunners:

“I mean, to be honest, they earn so much now that you can just choose where you want to go. I would say, Arsenal are probably a centre-forward away from winning things.

“Chelsea are a centre-forward away from becoming competitive again. Manchester United are a centre-forward away from improving, but they’ve still got a long way to go. If I were him, you want to go somewhere where you think you’re going to win things.”

How has Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen fared for Nigeria at AFCON 2023?

Arsenal are looking to sign Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is currently in AFCON 2023 duty with Nigeria in Cote d'Ivoire, bagging a goal and two assists in four games.

The 25-year-old Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United target scored his only goal in the ongoing competition in the 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea on matchday one.

Osimhen bagged assists as the Super Eagles saw off hosts Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 in their next group game and another in the 2-0 Round of 16 win over Cameron on Saturday (January 27).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are five points off the Premier League summit, in third. United (32) and Chelsea (31) are respectively eighth and ninth, a long way off leaders Liverpool (48) after 21 games.