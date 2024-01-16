Arsenal and Chelsea set to be offered chance to sign 23-year-old striker dubbed ‘courageous’ by Thomas Tuchel: Reports

Arsenal and Chelsea will reportedly be offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Moise Kean, who has been dubbed 'courageous' by Thomas Tuchel.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that the Serie A giants are looking to offload the attacker and have already received offers from Rennes and Atletico Madrid. However, it is believed that the 23-year-old wishes for a move back to the Premier League, and is therefore waiting for approaches from the abovementioned English clubs.

Before joining Juventus permanently last summer for €28 million, the Italy international represented Everton in the English top-flight. He made 39 appearances for the Toffees, bagging four goals and two assists across competitions.

It is unlikely that the Gunners would want to bring Kean, who has failed to score in Serie A this season, to the Emirates. Mikel Arteta's side are looking for goalscoring options, with Gabriel Jesus having netted just thrice in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign. Arsenal have also scored the fewest goals amongst the top five sides in the league (37).

Meanwhile, Chelsea haven't been overly pleased with summer signing Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international has scored seven goals in 19 league matches, with three of those strikes coming against a nine-men Tottenham Hotspur side on November 7.

However, these London-based sides would certainly prefer a more prolific goalscoring option like Brentford's Ivan Toney (via 90 min).

Virgil van Dijk names former Arsenal and Chelsea star as his toughest opponent

Olivier Giroud (via Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has, meanwhile, named former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as his toughest-ever opponent. The pair have faced each other 14 times in their careers, with Giroud's side winning seven of those contests and losing four.

The France international, who currently represents AC Milan, is most well-known for his time in north London, where he scored 105 goals across competitions. Naming the striker as his hardest challenger, van Dijk told L'Equipe (via 90 min):

"I think that Olivier Giroud [is the toughest attacker I have played against]. Every time, you think you've got a hold of him, that you've got him well marked, but he always manages to score in one way or another: with his head, his foot, his knee. He has often scored against me."

During his time in England, Giroud won three FA Cup titles with Arsenal and one with Chelsea. He also managed to win the UEFA Champions League at Stamford Bridge in 2021.