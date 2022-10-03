Arsenal and Chelsea target set to return to training after 9 months out - reports

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Chelsea target Federico Chiesa is set to return to training for Juventus after nine months out due to injury.

Chiesa has only just made a return to training with the Bianconeri, following nine months out of contention due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The injury occurred in January when Juventus faced AS Roma away in a Serie A clash that ended in a 4-3 win for the Old Lady.

Prior to his injury at the start of the year, Chiesa was on an impressive run of form that helped Italy win the Euros. He was also vital for Juventus, scoring two and assisting two in 11 starts for the Old Lady.

The 24-year-old's overall form saw his stock rise, which led to interest from Premier League juggernauts Arsenal and Chelsea. However, his setback saw the two London clubs refrain from making a move for the talented forward.

Chiesa is currently returning to training, with the Juventus official website stating:

"Federico Chiesa began a partial and gradual return to the group today."

Chiesa's return will be a big boost for Juventus, who have struggled this season. They are seventh in the Serie A table, having won just three out of their eight matches.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal have gone on to make other transfers in the last two windows. However, it is unconfirmed if they have removed Chiesa from their radar.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli: Reports

While Chiesa is on their radar, the Blues are also said to have turned their eyes home towards their fellow London club. According to The Daily Mail (via Football.London), Chelsea are interested in Gunners forward Gabriel Martinelli, who has been in impressive form.

The 21-year-old Brazil international has contributed towards four goals in eight Premier League games for Arsenal, which has guided them to the top spot.

Martinelli is about to enter the remaining two years of his contract at the Emirates Stadium, and the Blues are said to be watching how the situation unfolds.

It is expected, due to his impressive performances, that the Gunners will be pushing to renew. However, there has reportedly been uncertainty around Martinelli's future at the Emirates, which could see him move next summer.

