Arsenal closing in on move to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup finalist: Reports

According to La Repubblica, Arsenal are keen on signing 2022 FIFA World Cup finalist Adrien Rabiot. Rabiot had a great tournament in Qatar with France. The 27-year-old has been in stunning form for Juventus as well.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder, however, is in the final year of his contract with the Old Lady and looks set to leave the club. Juventus tried to sell the player in the summer transfer window. However, a proposed move to Manchester United collapsed after both parties failed to negotiate on personal terms.

His performances in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup have garnered attention from top European clubs. Hence, it's unlikely that Juventus will be able to tie the player to another deal.

While most clubs are looking to sign Rabiot on a free transfer next summer, Arsenal don't want to waste time and are keen on signing him in January.

Rabiot had a good outing for France in the FIFA World Cup, scoring one goal and has made as many assist in six games. He has made 1.7 interceptions on an average per game, two tackles, and has won 5.5 duels.

The Gunners already have the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in midfield. However, Rabiot's arrival will certainly be a much-welcome addition. To challenge for the Premier League title, Arsenal will need a deep talent pool at their disposal.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have to recreate momentum as the Gunners are set for return to action

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal are set to return to action on December 27 as they take on West Ham United in a Premier League clash at home. Mikel Arteta will be tasked with recreating his team's momentum after the lengthy FIFA World Cup.

Speaking about the task, Arteta said ahead of the clash against the Hammers (via the club's official website):

"We need to do that on the pitch. We have talked a lot about it, and we know the importance of starting strong again. We’re playing at home, it’s a very special day in the Premier League historically - a very special family day to play football. It’s an incredible atmosphere [on Boxing Day] and we want to make the most out of it."

Arsenal @Arsenal Sharing the festive cheer



This week our first-team players and club staff surprised young supporters across north London Sharing the festive cheerThis week our first-team players and club staff surprised young supporters across north London 🎅 Sharing the festive cheer ❤️ This week our first-team players and club staff surprised young supporters across north London https://t.co/eQs2ZJ93id

He also spoke about re-integrating players back into the team:

"They are in a really good place. Obviously, a huge blow with Gabriel Jesus and what happened in the World Cup with his injury and we’re going to miss him for a period of time. But the season has challenges. That’s a challenge that we have to overcome as well, but if you want to be at the top you know you are going to have to face those sorts of challenges."

Arteta's team are currently the leader of the Premier League after 14 games. They have 37 points on the board and lead second-placed Manchester City by six points.

Poll : 0 votes