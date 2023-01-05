Arsenal cut short loan spell and recall midfielder back to squad (Official) 

Arsenal have cut short the loan spell of Miguel Azeez at La Liga Segunda Division club UD Ibiza. Azeez joined the club at the start of the season. The original deal would have seen him stay at the Spanish second division club until the summer of 2023.

He made only 11 appearances for the club, with ten of those coming in the Segunda Division. The midfielder, however, has struggled to get regular game time under his belt since November.

The Gunners also cut short the 20-year-old central midfielder's loan spell last summer in Portsmouth due to a lack of game time. He played ten games in all competitions for Portsmouth, registering one goal and an assist each.

Azeez, a Hale End graduate, has made only one senior appearance for the Gunners.

He has previously represented Arsenal's under-18 and under-21 teams. UD Ibiza released a statement confirming the north London-based side's decision. The statement read:

"Miguel Azeez is no longer a UD Ibiza player. @Arsenal and UD Ibiza have reached an agreement to finish the loan that joined him to our club. From UD Ibiza we wish him all the best for his professional career. Thank you, @MiguelAzeez!"

Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal were denied two penalties against Newcastle United

The referee took centre-stage as Arsenal were held to a goalless draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 3. The match officials faced the wrath of fans online for their display during the game.

Mikel Arteta echoed the same sentiment. He lashed out at the referees following the goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium. The Spanish tactician said (via the Gunners' official website):

"I'm really proud. The way we played, the way we dominated the game. The approach that we had from the beginning. We lacked that spark in the final third to find the opening to find the right moment an extra pass and a little bit of finishing quality but we had a lot of situations in and around the box to do better.

"There were two scandalous penalties. Both of them. It's not particular. It's a penalty or not a penalty and it's both penalties."

Despite dropping two points, Arteta's side currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, with 44 points from 17 games. They lead second-placed Manchester City by eight points at the top of the table. Pep Guardiola's side, however, have played one game less than the Gunners.

Arteta's team will return to action on January 9 as they face Oxford United away in the third round of the FA Cup.

