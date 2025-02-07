  • home icon
Arsenal dealt blow as Gabriel Martinelli set to be out for extended period of time after picking up injury in loss to Newcastle: Reports

By Kunal
Modified Feb 07, 2025 20:54 GMT
Arsenal FC v Manchester City FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli will reportedly be sidelined for over a month after sustaining a hamstring injury. He picked up the injury during the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle United, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Brazilian winger was forced off the pitch in the first half of Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park, clutching the back of his leg in visible discomfort.

Speaking after the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted his concerns over the injury. Here's what he said (via football.london):

"Yes, he felt something. I think it was his hamstring and he wasn’t comfortable to continue, so we’ll have to do an MRI scan tomorrow to see the extent of the injury."
Despite travelling with the Arsenal squad to Dubai for a mid-season training camp, Martinelli is yet to be involved in any training sessions.

As a result, he is now expected to miss key Premier League fixtures against Leicester City, West Ham United, and Nottingham Forest.

His absence could also extend into March, potentially ruling him out of Arsenal’s clashes with Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The injury comes as another major setback for Arsenal, who are already without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus.

Saka has been sidelined since December with a hamstring problem and is not expected to return before March. Jesus, on the other hand, underwent surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu also remain unavailable.

Arsenal's bid to bolster their squad in January didn't materialise

Arsenal attempted to bolster their attacking options during the January transfer window but were unable to secure any signings.

They made an approach for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, but their bid for the 29-year-old was rejected. The club also opted against signing Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, who instead joined north London rivals Tottenham.

Speaking about the lack of January reinforcements, Arteta acknowledged his disappointment but emphasized the club’s disciplined approach in the market.

"We had a clear intention which is always there when a window is open—to explore the opportunities to improve our squad with players that can impact it. We haven’t achieved it, so we are disappointed in that sense, but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring certain kinds of players, and we have to be very disciplined with that as well," Arteta said.

With Martinelli now sidelined, Arteta has just Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri, and Raheem Sterling as his available attacking options. However, between them, they have only scored six goals this season, raising concerns about the Gunners' firepower as they look to keep pace in the title race.

The Gunners are currently six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who could extend the gap to nine points if they win their game in hand.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, the north London outfit finished in the top eight and will face one of AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, or Juventus in the last 16.

Despite their Carabao Cup and FA Cup exits, which could reduce fixture congestion, the Gunners now face a crucial period in their campaign. Arteta will be hoping for Martinelli’s swift recovery, as the Brazilian’s return for the final two months of the season could be vital in their pursuit of silverware.

Edited by Ankush Das
