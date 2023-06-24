"Arsenal are his dream and priority" - Journalist claims 22-year-old star wants to move to PL club despite interest from Bayern Munich

Dutch journalist Mike Verweij claims that Jurrien Timber wants a move to Arsenal and is rejecting the opportunity to join Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

The Ajax defender's future looks to lie away from the Johan Cruyff Arena and the Gunners have made their move. The Athletic reports De Godenzonen have rejected an opening offer of £30 million and are demanding £50 million.

However, Timber wants the move and is prioritizing it ahead of a potential transfer to Bayern. Verweij claims that heading to Arsenal is a dream for the Dutch international, saying (via Transfer News Live):

“He has said from the very first moment that he only wants to leave Ajax for an absolute top club. He doesn’t listen at all to other clubs that report after Arsenal and Bayern Munich."

He added:

“Even Bayern, who have not yet made an offer, are still waiting. Because Arsenal are his dream and priority. He set his sights on that.”

Timber has grown into one of Eredivisie's most sought-after defenders amid his performances for Ajax. The 22-year-old made 47 appearances across competitions this past season, helping his side keep 15 clean sheets. He also scored two goals and contributed as many assists.

The Gunners' pursuit of Timber can be attributed to his ball-playing skill as a defender. He is one of the best with the ball at his feet, with data from FBref stating that he averaged 90.5 touches per game last season in the Eredivisie.

Mikel Arteta likes his defenders to be comfortable on the ball and we saw this with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba this past season. Timber can also offer versatility as he can play at right-back.

The Dutch international has two years left on his contract at the Johan Cruyff Arena. However, if the Gunners meet Ajax's price tag of £50 million he could be headed to the Emirates.

Arsenal holding talks with Southampton for Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia is on the north Londoners' radar.

According to the Mirror, talks between Arsenal and Southampton for midfielder Romeo Lavia are progressing well. The Saints are somewhat under pressure to sell following their relegation to the EFL Championship.

Lavia, 19, could bring in a hefty fee after an impressive debut season at St Mary's. He scored chipped in with two goal contributions in 35 games across competitions.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City are also in the race for Lavia. The latter possesses a buy-back clause in his contract after selling the midfielder to the Saints last summer. However, that doesn't become active until next year, paving the way for the Gunners to swoop in now.

