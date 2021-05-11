Arsenal eye a summer upheaval with Spaniard set to leave for £35million - Reports

Arsenal are set for a summer overhaul in the coming months as they look to sell some of their underperforming players to make way for new ones.

The Gunners have endured a difficult season under Mikel Arteta, and are in danger of missing out on European football.

That could have some serious ramifications as Arsenal look to give Arteta more funds to stamp his authority on the squad.

The Gunners have a large wage bill but are expected to finish outside the top eight positions based on their current form.

As per The Sun, Arsenal are expected to offload some of their players, with Hector Bellerin leading the way. The Spaniard has earned a lot of criticism from the fans for his subpar displays, and could be sold for a fee of £35million.

Matteo Guendouzi to leave Arsenal with Bellerin

Guendouzi is another player who is set to leave the Gunners after falling out with Mikel Arteta last season. The Frenchman had attitude issues that did not bode well last summer, as he was loaned out to Hertha Berlin.

Although his performances for Hertha have been impressive, his future perhaps lies elsewhere. It remains to be seen how much Arsenal will demand for his sale.

Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are some of the other players that could be sold.

Arsenal are hoping to sign Max Aarons as a replacement for Hector Bellerin, but might have to sell Bellerin first to raise the money.

Arsenal are hoping to raise in excess of £60m from player sales this summer as they look to complete their biggest squad overhaul in decades [Football London] pic.twitter.com/U9BMGBe8gY — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) May 10, 2021

Their valuation of Bellerin seems a bit steep right now, as clubs might balk at their asking price of £35 million.

The Spaniard has been at Arsenal for a decade now, but has failed to take his game to the next level. His inconsistent displays for Arsenal have convinced Arteta that he isn’t the right player for them, as Calum Chambers has been given a run-out in the right-back role.

Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are two clubs eyeing up moves for Bellerin, who still has two years remaining on his current Arsenal contract.

The 26-year old has made 238 appearances for Arsenal since making his debut in 2013 under former manager Arsene Wenger.