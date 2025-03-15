Arsenal face fresh competition from European giants in Nico Williams race: Reports

Bayern Munich have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Christian Falk via German outlet BILD. The Gunners are in contact with Williams' representatives over a deal this summer.

They were already competing against Barcelona and Chelsea for the Spanish attacker's services; however, they were recently joined by Bayern. The Bundesliga giants are keen to strengthen their frontline by adding a young winger. Leroy Sane's contract will expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and there is no sign of an extension.

Meanwhile, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman have also fallen in the pecking order under Vincent Kompany. As a result, the Bavarians are looking forward to signing the 22-year-old. Williams' contract with Bilbao will expire in the summer of 2027, and his release clause is estimated to be between €60 million and €80 million.

Nico Williams has scored nine and assisted seven goals this season in 36 appearances across all competitions. The Spanish attacker's performance in the 2024 European Championships made him a transfer priority for multiple clubs.

He played six games for La Roja in the competition, scoring two goals and providing one assist. Williams also scored during Spain's 2-1 victory over England in the summit clash for the European title.

Oleksandr Zinchenko unsure about his future at Arsenal after this season

Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty

Oleksandr Zinchenko has admitted that he's unsure about his future at Arsenal. The Ukrainian defender's contract in North London will expire at the end of the 2025/26 season and he's currently not in conversations over an extension with the club yet.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners in 2022 from Manchester City. However, the 28-year-old has failed to live up to expectations due to injuries and inconsistency. As a result, Mikel Arteta reportedly wants to sell him this summer.

During a recent interview, the former Manchester City defender admitted that he has no idea whether he'll be at the club after the 2024/25 season. He said (via Tribal Football):

"I don't know yet to be honest. If I would know, I could tell (you). It's still a long way to go until the end of the season. I think we are at the stage and the most interesting period of the season, where every single game is a final and you never know what is going to happen in football."

Zinchenko added:

"Honestly, I am so happy to be a part of this amazing club and team. It is really a joy to be close to these guys. Whenever the team and head coach needs me, I am there. In any position they need me, I am there to help."

The Ukrainian defender has played 17 games this season, scoring one goal. He has started only two games in the Premier League this season for Arsenal.

