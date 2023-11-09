"Arsenal fans are getting wound up about it" - Gabby Agbonlahor hits out at Mikel Arteta over his handling of Gunners superstar

Gabby Agbonlahor has taken aim at Mikel Arteta after Bukayo Saka suffered a potential injury in Arsenal's 2-0 win against Sevilla on Wednesday (November 8).

Saka scored a fine goal in the Gunners' victory at the Emirates in Group B of the UEFA Champions League. He took his tally for the season to six goals and seven assists in 16 games across competitions.

However, Arsenal's win was marred by the 22-year-old appearing to pick up an injury. He hobbled off in the 85th minute and was replaced by Jakub Kiwior.

Agbonlahor vented his and fans' frustrations with Gunners boss Arteta for not opting to sub Saka off earlier. He alluded to two substitutions that took place beforehand, telling talkSPORT:

"You know what winds me up and even Arsenal fans are getting wound up about it. You see two subs getting ready, (Fabio) Vieira and (Reiss) Nelson and you're thinking 'Oh Saka's gonna come off, you know rest him'. Who comes off? (Leandro) Trossard and (Gabriel) Martinelli. Give Saka a rest! It's like he doesn't want to bring him off."

The extent of Saka's injury is still unknown but he could be set to miss the north Londoners' clash with Burnley on Saturday (November 11). He also may miss out on a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for England's upcoming internationals. The Three Lions manager is set to announce his squad today (November 9).

Arteta gives an update on Saka's injury concern from Arsenal's win against Sevilla

Bukayo Saka suffered a thigh injury just last month.

Arteta moved to play down the significance of Saka's issue that led to him being subbed off against Sevilla. The Spanish coach suggested that the England international may need to get used to being kicked (via GOAL):

"At the end he wasn’t comfortable to carry on. Hopefully it’s not too much but I’m really pleased with his performance. I think he’s getting used to it (being kicked). I don’t think that’s going to change, especially with the way he plays and the way he attracts players, so he better get used to it because I don’t think it’s going to change."

Arteta added that the assumption is that Saka is okay but dealt with discomfort:

"It was just a kick and I was told by the physios on the radio he wasn’t happy to continue. So he will have some discomfort but hopefully I am going to assume he will be OK.”

Arsenal fans will be fearing the worst given the England international has just returned from a previous injury. He missed a 1-0 win against Manchester City on October 8 due to a thigh problem.