Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard sets unique record after scoring late equalizer off the bench against Chelsea

Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has set a new record by becoming the first Gunner to net his opening three goals for the club as a super-sub. The latest impressive moment came when he scored a last-gasp equalizer in a nail-biting London derby against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Outplayed for much of the match, the Gunners appeared doomed to taste their first defeat of the campaign with a 2-0 loss. Yet, Declan Rice offered a glimmer of hope with his effort from range before Trossard, brought on with just 12 minutes remaining on the clock, leveled the score.

With a poacher's instinct, he clinically dispatched the ball into the net unmarked at the far post from a Bukayo Saka cross.

Since his transfer from Brighton this past January, the Belgium international has been a vital piece of the puzzle for the Gunners. Already making a habit of match-altering performances, he had earlier come off the bench to score crucial goals against Brentford and Everton.

The forward has had to deal with stiff competition for the wings, particularly from Arsenal players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. However, he has managed to impress in his limited 185 Premier League minutes played this season.

In the wake of his Stamford Bridge heroics, all eyes will be on Trossard as he aims to secure more playing time in a packed Arsenal schedule. The Gunners have two pivotal matches within a week's span, kicking off on Tuesday night when they play host to Sevilla in the Champions League.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta showers Leandro Trossard with praise after stellar performance against Chelsea

Following the match, Leandro Trossard received praise from Mikel Arteta following his game-saving equalizer against Chelsea. Replacing Gabriel Martinelli, the Belgian impressed with a timely 84th-minute goal.

While Chelsea's Malo Gusto had managed to subdue Martinelli for the majority of the London derby, he found the substitute to be a much trickier proposition. Speaking to Arsenal.com post-match, Arteta was effusive in his praise of Trossard (via Gooner Talk):

“First of all, he’s very good and he’s got this mentality to be always willing to help the team. He had an injury that he wasn’t fit enough to play the last few games, then he played Man City and he had to come off, and he worked really hard during the international break to be able to be fit again.”

He continued:

“Those things, it’s like with Martinelli, changes the momentum of his season and I could see that he was ready to come in. It was a very intelligent run, the way he anticipates the cross and the action, and obviously the way he executes it, because it’s still not easy to score.”

The Belgian had a promising debut season, racking up one goal and a commendable 10 assists, and has carried that form into the current campaign.