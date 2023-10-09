Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson shares brilliant Instagram story on ‘energy’ after win over Manchester City

Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson recently took to social media and shared a story expressing his love for the north London club and their energy.

The Gunners defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the Premier League at the Emirates on Sunday, October 8. The win was memorable for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal defeated Pep Guardiola's side for the first time since December 2015.

After the positive result, English attacker Reiss Nelson took to Instagram and uploaded a picture on his story, which read:

"This is my club. I f**king love this football club."

He captioned the story as "Energy".

After Matchday 8, Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur, and the Gunners are the only two unbeaten sides in the Premier League table. With a win over the defending champions, the morale of Arteta's side is destined to amplify.

Reiss Nelson's Instagram story

In the next game, the Gunners will visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 21 to face Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea. The Blues are currently in the 10th spot in the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal's performance against Manchester City

After defeating Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said that losing against Pep Guardiola's side was also important for his side. The Gunners suffered defeat against the Etihad outfit at home (3-1) as well as away (4-1) last season.

Arteta also heaped praise on the side by saying that they showed maturity against the defending champion. He also affirmed that he believes that Arsenal have a fantastic group of players and he's proud of their performance.

He said (via Arsenal.com):

"To beat them we have to lose against them, we have to lose probably the way we lost at the Etihad. We lost in two different ways last season, where we were the better team. The team showed a real maturity today, that comes from experiences."

He added:

"Sometimes you need that to become a better team. Certainly, it sends a message to the team to keep believing in what they're doing because they're a fantastic group of players. They way they try and the chemistry that they have, you need it to be there. So I'm really proud."

The North London club provided a stellar performance against Manchester City in their 1-0 win on Sunday. The likes of Declan Rice, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes were brilliant, with Gabriel also receiving praise from Manchester United legend, Gary Neville after the match.