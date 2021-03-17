Arsenal could go after former Chelsea manager if they sack Mikel Arteta - Reports

Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is reportedly one of the first managers that Arsenal could go after should they sack Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have been inconsistent this season. Despite beating arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game, they are currently tenth in the Premier League table.

Arsenal are ten points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot, and it seems like they have to win the Europa League to secure European football for next season.

Mikel Arteta managed to wrestle the slide that saw Arsenal linger close to the bottom half of the table in the first half of the season. Despite that, Calciomercato claim that the Gunners will approach Sarri to take over if they decide to sack Arteta in the future.

Arsenal not the only ones who are after Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri is yet to return to management after being sacked by Juventus in the summer of 2020. He is wanted by a few clubs, with the likes of AC Milan, AS Roma and Napoli set to go after him should they opt for a change in management.

Sarri has managed Napoli before, and the club nearly won the Serie A title under his guidance. However, they ultimately fell to Juventus.

The Italian tactician also had a mixed spell at Chelsea before joining Juventus. He lifted the Europa League trophy with the Blues in 2019.

Sarri is known for his possession-based football and with good players, this philosophy functions well. Mikel Arteta is trying to implement more of the same at Arsenal. However, with a limited budget and underperforming players, there have been plenty of hiccups along the way.

It remains to be seen how fans will react should Arsenal sack Arteta and hire Sarri. The former is a fan-favourite at the Emirates as he led the Gunners to the FA Cup and the Community Shield last year.

Results have been patchy for Arsenal this season, but we could see them do a lot better if they sign a few more accomplished players at the back and in midfield.