Arsenal handed fresh boost in battle with Chelsea for Bundesliga ace following failed January move: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been handed a major boost in their chase for Chelsea target Benjamin Sesko. The striker is keen on moving to the Premier League amid interest from Bayern Munich and Serie A sides.

As per a report in BILD via TEAMtalk, Sesko is keen on leaving RB Leipzig this summer. He is looking to take the next step in his career and sees the Premier League as the ideal move.

The agent of Sesko, Elvis Basanovic owner of Pro Transfer Agency, spoke to GIVEMESPORT in January and he claimed that there were no talks with Arsenal. He was rebuffing reports that the Gunners were in talks to sign the striker on loan in January win an option to make it permanent.

He said:

“I don’t know where this story has come from but I have never talked with Arsenal about a loan move for Sesko. Sesko is not a player for loans and this was never a topic with Arsenal or any other club. If you ask me if Sesko will move in January, I can only say Sesko is an RB Leipzig player and fully focused on that. RB Leipzig are the right people to ask these kinds of questions."

Arsenal are looking to bring in a striker this summer and see Alexander Isak as the ideal player for Mikel Arteta's squad. The Newcastle United man has been slapped with a reported £150 million price tag, while Sesko has a €70 million clause that could side to €80 million based on performances.

Manchester United were urged to sign Arsenal and Chelsea target

Dwight Yorke was talking to CoinCasino via Metro earlier this year and claimed that Manchester United need to sign Benjamin Sesko. He stated that the Arsenal target was cheaper than Isak and said:

"I would love it if Manchester United went and signed Benjamin Sesko, I watched him play recently and he’s a great profile. He’s similar to Alexander Isak but probably cheaper. Sesko has a great presence up front, he’s a big striker with an incredible shot on him. He’s mobile too, which Manchester United need. Sesko would be my ideal signing for Manchester United.”

Benjamin Sesko has scored 35 goals in 78 matches for RB Leipzig after moving to RB Salzburg in 2023.

