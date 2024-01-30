Arsenal icon Paul Merson makes interesting Premier League title claim on why fans might ‘love’ Liverpool triumph

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes neutral fans would love to see Liverpool lift the title with Jurgen Klopp set to depart at the end of the season.

The German recently announced that he would be stepping down as the Reds' manager after having served in this capacity since 2015. During his tenure, the Merserysiders witnessed their club lift one Premier League and a UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

Claiming that fans of clubs other than Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal would love to see Klopp's men win the title this year, Merson wrote (via CaughtOffSide):

"It is a massive, massive loss for Liverpool, what he (Klopp) has done is put Liverpool back on top again where for 30-odd years that was not the case.

"They won one (title) in 30. If you are not an Arsenal, Manchester City or Manchester United fan this year, you’d love to see Liverpool win it. They waited 30 years, then won it in lockdown when it was not the same as the poor fans were not allowed to be there."

The Reds won the league in the 2019/20 season, when fans weren't allowed inside stadiums for the second half of the campaign. This year, they are well-positioned to give their German coach the perfect send-off.

Liverpool are top of the standings, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Meanwhile, the Gunners are level on points with the Cityzens.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Jurgen Klopp before Liverpool meeting

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta heaped praise on Jurgen Klopp ahead of their meeting in the Premier League on Sunday (February 4) at the Emirates Stadium.

Before this match, the Gunners travel to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday (January 29) for a league clash. Meanwhile, the Reds host ninth-placed Chelsea at home on Wednesday (January 31). Speaking about Klopp after the German's Anfield exit announcement, Arteta said (via Mirror):

"I think he’s made this league much better. First of all, the person. The character, the charisma, the ideas and his passion for the game is something special. I think he’s had a big contribution for the growth of this league.

“Then I love the way he did it. When you see the emotion that he put in and you see that human side, explaining the reasons behind his decision and the challenges and everything that is related to our job, I think he was spot on."

During his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal's match against Nottingham Forest, Arteta also rubbished rumors linking him with a move to Barcelona.