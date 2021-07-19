Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid forward - Reports

Arsenal has reportedly enquired about the possibility of signing Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid currently has a wealth of wingers at their disposal and could look to cash in on Vinicius Jr this summer.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid is willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian sensation this summer. Arsenal is believed to be keen to sign a winger this summer and has expressed an interest in Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid from Flamengo in a deal worth €46 million in the summer of 2018. The winger was labeled the 'next Neymar' prior to his move to the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Jr has put in a number of impressive performances for Real Madrid since joining the club, but his lack of consistency and wastefulness in front of goal has resulted in him becoming a scapegoat.

He has managed to score just 15 goals in 118 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid in his three years with the club. The winger has often left fans frustrated with his performances.

His brace against Liverpool in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season reminded football fans of his abilities and talent.

Real Madrid's current financial situation, however, has forced the club to entertain the prospect of selling the 21-year-old this summer. Los Blancos are eager to sell some of their star players in order to raise capital to fund a deal for PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal is keen to bolster their attack this summer after enduring a dismal 2020-21 campaign. The poor form of Willian and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has forced the club to target the signing of a winger during the transfer window.

Arsenal could struggle to meet Real Madrid's valuation of Vinicius Jr

Brazil v Venezuela: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2021

Arsenal is close to completing a £50 million move to Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, which is likely to deplete the club's transfer budget. Real Madrid is reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £60 million for Vinicius Jr.

Arsenal could, therefore, struggle to come up with the funds they require to sign the Brazilian this summer unless they sell the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin, and Lucas Torreira.

The Gunners could look to sign Vinicius Jr on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.

