Arsenal joined by PSG in race to sign midfielder with €32.5 million price-tag: Reports

Arsenal are now joined by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the race for Vitoria Guimaraes' 20-year-old midfielder Ibrahima Bamba. (as per Daily Cannon)

Bamba has made 18 appearances for the Portuguese side so far this campaign, with 17 of those coming as a starter in the playing XI. The player's original market price is €3.5 million. However, the Portuguese club want any potential suitor to pay 10 times that valuation. They have set a price tag of €32.5 million for Bamba.

Doc @karthikadhaigal Arsenal have been following Ibrahima Bamba for a while Vitória Guimarães are ‘willing to negotiate’ his sale next month if they were to receive a ‘significant financial’ offer.



Club Brugge and Atalanta are also among the interested parties for the player. He was initially deemed not for sale in January, but Vitoria are now open to cashing in on him if any club is willing to meet the desired price tag.

It will be interesting to see if any club makes a move for Bamba in January as they would benefit tremendously from his services.

Arsenal urged by former striker to sign FIFA World Cup star

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged the Gunners to sign France's FIFA World Cup star Marcus Thuram. Thuram assisted Kylian Mbappe for his second goal against Argentina.

Speaking on the Highbury squad podcast, Campbell said (via Metro):

"I think he [Thuram] could be a good addition. Someone who can play across the front and someone who can give us a bit of physical presence up there. Because although Eddie has been working on his physique and looks a bit stronger, [he is] somebody who is bigger, stronger -- somebody more physical."

He further added:

"That will keep defences on their toes, that’s for sure. It will be a fair deal because it will be pretty cheap because he has only got six months left on his contact, so it could be a good deal to be done."

Thuram currently plays for Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, and has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in 17 games this season. His traits, as stated by Campbell, would serve the Gunners well.

