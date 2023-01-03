"Arsenal know how special this guy can become" - Fabrizio Romano drops exciting transfer update for Mikel Arteta's side 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are fully focused on signing Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukrainian winger has been heavily linked with the north London side for a potential move in January. The Italian journalist earlier reported that the Gunners had a bid worth €40 million plus €20 million add-ons rejected. They have now submitted an improved offer for the winger.

Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected.It’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. Arsenal have improved their proposal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, confirmed — as talks are on after €40m plus €20m bid rejected. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFCIt’s up to Shakhtar now, as @yehor__d reported.🔵 Chelsea, also interested in Mudryk in case Arsenal deal collapses. #AFC remain priority. https://t.co/YBYWFSlZSy

Mudryk, 21, has been in prolific form for Shakhtar this season. He has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games across competitions.

This has seen him garner interest from many top clubs and Premier League leaders Arsenal are pushing to sign him in January. Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano claimed that the Gunners realize Mudryk's potential, as he said:

“I think their main focus remains on Mykhaylo Mudryk. The feeling of all the people in the industry is that Arsenal know how special this guy can become in the next few years.”

Manager Mikel Arteta has built an excellent young squad at the Emirates this season. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, and Bukayo Saka have been prolific as Arsenal have established a seven-point lead over Manchester City.

Mudryk could be a perfect fit for the north London side as they look to add depth to their squad ahead of the second half of the season.

He will likely have to compete with Martinelli, who has registered seven goals and two assists in 16 league games this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on facing Newcastle United

The Gunners host third-placed Newcastle United up next in the Premier League on December 3.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta heaped praise on the Magpies and their manager Eddie Howe. He said (via Football.London):

"A very good team. Very well coached. I think what Eddie has done in that short period of time, you look at the numbers, it’s incredible. Big credit to him and his coaching staff. Then they have created a belief, a big momentum around the team that they play the same way against any opponent."

He added:

"We are going to play at home in front of our crowd and we’re looking forward to it."

Arsenal will go 10 points clear at the top of the table if they beat Newcastle before Manchester City face Chelsea on Thursday. They beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 in their previous game, while the Toons played out a goalless draw against Leeds United.

