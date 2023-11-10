Arsenal legend David Seaman delivers confident score prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Manchester City

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman recently predicted the scoreline of Manchester City's upcoming Premier League visit to Chelsea. The two giants of English football will face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 12.

The two sides have had contrasting starts to the new league season. While City are top of the table with 27 points after 11 games, Chelsea are 10th with 15 points.

Seaman expects Pep Guardiola's men to comfortably register a win at Stamford Bridge. He said on his weekly podcast 'Seaman Says' (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I’m going to go 2-0 Man City.”

Chelsea come into this match on the back of a thumping 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their last league outing. City, on the other hand, registered a convincing 6-1 victory over Bournemouth in their previous league fixture and are now on a three-game winning run in the league.

Manchester City also had UEFA Champions League duties to take care of this week, as they beat Young Boys 3-0 at home on 7 November. The Blues, meanwhile, aren't in any European competitions after finishing 12th last season.

Gary Neville expects Chelsea to hold Manchester City for a draw

Manchester United great Gary Neville expects Chelsea to hold Manchester City to a 1-1 draw in their upcoming Premier League fixture. He warned the Cityzens that the Blues could be a 'handful' at home like they have been against big teams.

Mauricio Pochettino's side held Liverpool and Arsenal to 1-1 and 2-2 draws, respectively, at home and Neville thought the trend would continue. He said on The Overlap (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I think Chelsea will do alright in the game. Chelsea in a couple of games I have seen at Stamford Bridge have done alright against big teams. I think Chelsea will do a lot better than you’re thinking. [Raheem] Sterling, [Nicolas] Jackson, Cole Palmer. They have solidity in midfield.

“They are a handful for big clubs at Stamford Bridge. They are better than they are obviously. Sometimes they are just a waste of time. But against Arsenal they were really good, against Liverpool they were really good. I’ll go 1-1.”

The Blues have lost all of their last six encounters against Manchester City across competitions, scoring none and conceding 10 goals.