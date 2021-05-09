Arsenal legend wants Thomas Tuchel to drop Chelsea star for Champions League final

Paul Merson has advised Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to drop Timo Werner for the Champions League final. The Arsenal legend wants Christian Pulisic to start instead of the German.

Timo Werner has come under a lot of criticism this season as he has not been at his best. However, he still has 26 goal contributions in his debut season for Chelsea.

Nothing better than a late winner @marcosalonso03 🤩🔵 pic.twitter.com/LDnrRrBbzT — Timo Werner (@TimoWerner) May 8, 2021

Paul Merson, writing in his Daily Star column ahead of Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester City, stated he is not a big fan of Timo Werner and believes Christian Pulisic should be the one starting in the Champions League final. He claims the American international can score with fewer chances compared to the German.

Merson wrote:

"Timo Werner scored a big goal for Chelsea against Real Madrid. But he shouldn't play in the Champions League final. Christian Pulisic should start against Manchester City – because he is a better finisher.

"I'd be shocked if Pulisic doesn't play. He can beat two or three players and he's better in front of goal than Werner. You won't get 10 shots a game against City, so you have to play your best finishers.

"Werner did well against Real Madrid. He's a handful and he just keeps going and going. But Pulisic was unlucky not to play after scoring in the first leg, and when he came on he made a big difference.

"What he did to set up Mason Mount for the killer goal, checking his run and cutting it back, I don't see Werner doing that in a month of Sundays. He doesn't have that kind of composure. He would have smashed it across goal, probably without even looking, and the chance would have gone."

Chelsea beat Manchster City in the Premier League

Chelsea managed to come from behind to win at Manchester City last night. The Blues were down 1-0 at half time but goals from Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso saw the Blues walk away with all three points.

Sergio Aguero missed a crucial penalty at the end of the first half while Raheem Sterling was denied a penalty just before Chelsea scored the winner deep into injury time.