Arsenal legend tells Manchester United sign ‘brilliant player’ to replace Diogo Dalot

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Manchester United to sign Inter Milan full-back Denzen Dumfries to replace Diogo Dalot.

The Dutchman recently admitted that he is flattered to be linked with clubs like Manchester United and Chelsea, as per Express Sport.

Dalot became the first-choice right-back for the Red Devils last season ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka when Ralf Rangnick was in charge. He has managed to keep his place under new boss Erik Ten Hag, starting every game so far this campaign.

However, Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has insisted that Dumfries would be an upgrade on the Portuguese international.

The former Everton forward has suggested that Erik ten Hag is currently assessing the squad he has inherited this summer, with Dalot doing a reasonable job so far. He told Football Insider:

“I think so. Dumfries is a big threat going forward. Dalot has done alright this season. When a new manager comes in he assesses his squad and looks at ways to improve it."

Campbell has claimed that even though Dalot has impressed this season, Dumfries' attacking prowess ensures that he will add a lot of quality to the Manchester United side. He added:

“If Ten Hag sees that position as one that needs improving, he will make the changes. He has to be allowed to. Dumfries could be that guy because he is a brilliant player.”

Manchester United could face competition for the signature of Dumfries

As per Corriere dello Sport (via GOAL), United could face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race to sign Dumfries. The report suggests that the Blues are preparing a £45 million bid for the Inter Milan defender.

The west London side were also keen on the Dutchman this summer but the right-back chose to remain at the San Siro. Chelsea's interest will be bad news for the Red Devils, who also wanted the full-back this summer as per reports.

It is not surprising that Dumfries is an in-demand player as he offers plenty of attacking threat down the right flank. The Netherlands international has made nine appearances this season for Inter, scoring two goals and grabbing an assist.

The full-back has made 54 appearances, in total, for the Nerazzurri, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

