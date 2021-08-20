"This frightens me" - Arsenal legend terrified by the prospect of facing Chelsea this weekend 

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright is terrified by the prospect of facing an in-form Chelsea side who have strengthened further by signing Romelu Lukaku.

Speaking on the Ringer FC’s Wrighty’s House podcast (via The Sports Review), Wright admitted that Arsenal will find it difficult to beat Chelsea despite beating them twice last season. The Arsenal legend has compared Thomas Tuchel's side to a hybrid dinosaur. Wright said:

“I know that Arsenal won twice against Chelsea last year and it did change Arsenal’s trajectory - Bukayo Saka came in, Emile Smith Rowe came in, we kind of started to create."

"We’re now dealing with a completely different animal. We’re dealing with one of this hybrid dinosaurs they created in one of those Jurassic Park films. We’re dealing with a Chelsea team now that are so ready. We saw that when Thomas Tuchel got there, another elite manager."

Arsenal come into the London derby after suffering an opening day defeat at the hands of newly promoted Brentford. Meanwhile, Chelsea had a routine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace with Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah getting on the scoresheet.

Ian Wright fears Chelsea's new arrival Romelu Lukaku will be too much to handle for Arsenal

Ian Wright believes Chelsea's new signing Romelu Lukaku will be too much for Arsenal's defense to handle. The Gunners failed to curtail Brentford forwards Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo on the opening night. Wright said:

"All the time I thinking this is fine, but when I see how Arsenal got beat against Brentford knowing that Romelu (Lukaku) will be there. I knew that this was going to happen, watching how we play, seeing how Ivan Toney and Mbuemo dealt with our defence, let’s face it - Lukaku with the players he now has, it’s going to be devastating against most defences.”

Ian Wright has also revealed that he knew Romelu Lukaku would be joining Chelsea soon as the pair are always in contact with one another:

“Since Lukaku was linked, Romelu’s been talking to me on a consistent basis, so I know it’s happening but I have to keep quiet."

The former Arsenal forward also believes Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel are capable of winning the Premier League title this season:

“He sorted the defence out. And then you throw Romelu Lukaku into that mix, into a team that is so confident, this frightens me. We’ve got a Chelsea where they now think they can win the Premier League.”

