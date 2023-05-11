Arsenal-linked star's agent claims Chelsea superstar N'Golo Kante is his client's footballing idol

Reported Arsenal target Moises Caicedo's agent, Manuel Sierra has revealed that his client's idol is Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante. He added that the midfielder dreams of playing in the UEFA Champions League and will rethink his future in the summer.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been chasing Caicedo since January after the midfielder's impressive performances in the Premier League. The Ecuadorian has signed a new deal at Brighton & Hove Albion but is already considering an exit.

Speaking to Arsenal Informer, Sierra claimed that Kante was Caicedo's idol. He added that the midfielder dreams of making it big and wants to play in the UEFA Champions League. He said:

"His dream is to play in the Champions League and to reach as far as he can in football. His idol? Kante."

The agent added that Caicedo has four years left on his deal and is concentrating on Brighton right now. However, he has left all doors open and has hinted that the midfielder will be leaving when the window opens. Sierra added:

"Moises has 4 years left on his contract. He's having an incredible season, so it's normal that there are many clubs interested in him. Now he's completely focused on the last part of the season; all evaluations will be postponed until the summer."

Out of the two London clubs, Chelsea will not be able to provide Caicedo with Champions League football as they sit 11th in the Premier League table.

Chelsea and Arsenal target handed in transfer request in January

Moises Caicedo was determined to leave Brighton & Hove Albion when Arsenal and Chelsea launched bids for him in January. The Blues backed out after Brighton made it clear that they would not entertain offers earlier this year.

However, the Gunners kept trying until the end of the window and had two bids rejected on deadline day. The midfielder issued a public transfer request and posted on his social media accounts:

"I am grateful to Mr. Bloom and Brighton for giving me the chance to come to the Premier League and I feel I have always done my best for them. I always play football with a smile and with heart. I am the youngest of 10 siblings from a poor upbringing in Santa Domingo in Ecuador. My dream always to be the most decorated player in the history of Ecuador."

He added:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing a midfielder this summer and are set to battle for the Caicedo once the window opens.

Brighton signed Caicedo in February 2021 for a reported £4.5 million from Independiente del Valle. He has since made 48 appearances for the Seagulls.

