Arsenal or Liverpool? Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola names his favorites to win the PL this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that Liverpool are the favorites to win the Premier League this season, given their position at the top of the league table. The Spaniard put Arsenal below the Reds in the pecking order, placing his own side third.

Speaking after his side's 0-0 draw against Arsenal on Sunday, March 31, Guardiola said (via The Guardian):

“Yes (Liverpool are favorites). Always who is first is favorites, second is Arsenal, and we are third.”

“It’s not in our hands,” said Guardiola. “All we can do is think of Aston Villa (on Wednesday). If you are top of the league – like we’ve been before – you are favorites."

Manchester City played out a dull 0-0 draw with Arsenal in a game that was billed to have huge implications in the title race. The hosts enjoyed 73% possession but were limited to just one shot on target by a disciplined and resolute Gunners defense.

Speaking about the result, Guardiola added:

"We prefer to win obviously. We take the point. A tight game. I recognised my team, I’m so proud. They tried. Our intention was there. We’ll see what happens. We need to refresh our minds and legs before Aston Villa (on Wednesday).”

With Liverpool beating Brighton and Hove Albion prior to this fixture, they now hold the top spot in the table, two points ahead of Arsenal and three over City. With nine games to go for each side, the title race promises to be extremely close.

Journalist makes interesting claim on future of Bundesliga star targeted by Liverpool and Manchester City

Kimmich would prefer a move to City.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is more likely to join Manchester City rather than Liverpool. He stated that the opportunity to play under Pep Guardiola once again could prove to be enticing for the 29-year-old.

Jones said (via GiveMeSport):

"If it was to come down to a straight pick for Kimmich between Liverpool and Manchester City, he would be expected to go to the Etihad Stadium, in my opinion."

"The Pep Guardiola factor would be huge, and he has adaptable strengths that would fit well with the way that team changes and sets up."

"With Liverpool, you don’t really know how he would fit in yet because they are about to change manager, and it is not totally clear which position he would be expected to play."

Kimmich could leave the Allianz Arena this summer, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025. There is no shortage of suitors for the German midfielder, with multiple top clubs interested.

He has made 32 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarian giants this season, scoring one goal and setting up eight more. He can operate as a right-back or in defensive midfield.