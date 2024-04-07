Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Daniel Sturridge names his favorites to win the Premier League this season

Former England striker Daniel Sturridge has backed his erstwhile club Liverpool to beat Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title. We are witnessing an incredibly tight three-horse title race this time out with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City involved.

Daniel Sturridge has opened up on his prediction regarding the title race and insisted that all three sides have their own motivation for winning the league. He pointed out that while Arsenal are looking to win their first league title in 20 years, Manchester City are aiming to create history by winning four titles in a row.

The former Chelsea striker claimed that Liverpool are desperate to send off Jurgen Klopp on the back of a Premier League triumph. He believes that the Reds are going to win the Premier League three-horse race.

Sturridge told NBC Sports, as quoted by Liverpool.com:

"Everyone has got a bit shaky right now because you can’t be sure who’s going to win the title. Everyone knows what’s at stake and all three are in their groove. Man City’s experience will play a big part but at the same time Arsenal is hungry, they want it. It would be a first title for most of these players so they’re hungry and believe they can do it after what happened last season."

The 34-year-old added:

"Liverpool has recently won the Premier League but want to do it again in Jürgen's last season. So the intangibles are there for each team really. Man City is playing for history but there’s so much at stake for the other two as well. I’m going to go with Liverpool. It’s not bias! That’s just what my gut is saying right now."

Both Arsenal and Manchester City picked up all three points on Saturday, April 6, putting pressure on Jurgen Klopp's side ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Sunday (April 7). At the moment, the Gunners are sitting at the top of the table with 71 points from 31 games following their 3-0 win against Brighton. Manchester City are just one point behind, after defeating Crystal Palace 4-2.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City? Supercomputer predicts the winner of the title race

Opta's supercomputer has backed Liverpool to secure the Premier League title this season by seeing off challenges from Arsenal and Manchester City. Jurgen Klopp's side headed into the Gameweek 31 as league leaders with a two-point cushion over Arsenal and three-point cushion on Manchester City.

Opta's supercomputer rates Liverpool's chances of winning the title at 47.7%. The Cityzens are second favorites as per the calculation with their chances at 33.5% while Mikel Arteta's side have only 12.4% chance of securing the title.

Liverpool will take on bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday, April 7, at Old Trafford and will be looking to reclaim their top spot in the table.

