Arsenal make ambitious player plus cash offer to sign 21-year-old forward - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly made an audacious offer to Fiorentina for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic during the January transfer window. The 21-year-old has become one of the hottest properties in world football in recent months.

According to Gazetta dello Sport via (Daily Mail), Arsenal have offered £46 million-plus Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina in exchange for Dusan Vlahovic. The Gunners are keen to sign the 21-year-old striker 'immediately'.

Dusan Vlahovic's current contract with Fiorentina is set to expire in the summer of 2023. The striker has reportedly rejected multiple contract extension offers from the Serie A club.

The Serbian joined Fiorentina from Partizan in the summer of 2018. He struggled to make an impact during his first two seasons with the club, and managed to score just six goals in 40 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina.

Dusan Vlahovic became Fiorentina's talisman last season when he scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances for the club. Vlahovic has gone from strength-to-strength during the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 18 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Vincenzo Italiano's side.

The striker has attracted attention from a host of Europe's top clubs in recent months. Premier League giants Arsenal have prioritized the signing of a top-quality striker during the ongoing January transfer window.

The Gunners are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 32-year-old was dropped by Mikel Arteta from Arsenal's squad for their last six Premier League games and was stripped off the captain's armband due to 'disciplinary issues'.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have entered the final six months of their current contracts with Arsenal. The duo have thus far rejected the chance to extend their deals with the north London club.

Arsenal are therefore desperate to sign a striker in January. The Gunners are reportedly willing to include midfielder Lucas Torreira in any potential deal for Vlahovic. Lucas Torreira joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan from Arsenal last summer.

The midfielder has been one of the Serie A club's standout players this season. Arsenal reportedly value the 25-year-old at £12.5 million, which takes their total offer for Dusan Vlahovic to £58.5 million.

Arsenal likely to face stiff competition for the signature of Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Juventus are ready to lodge a £50 million bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina during the January transfer window. The Bianconeri are keen to add a top-quality striker to their ranks to boost their chances of resurrecting their 2021-22 campaign during the second half of the season.

Juventus are currently sitting in fifth-place in the Serie A table, twelve points behind league leaders Inter Milan. Massimiliano Allegri's side have struggled in the absence of a top-quality striker this season.

Spanish striker Alvaro Morata and Everton loanee Moise Kean have managed to score just eight league goals between them for Juventus this season. The Serie A giants will attempt to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic to help solve their attacking problems.

Arsenal are therefore likely to face stiff competition from Juventus for the signature of Dusan Vlahovic. According to The Mirror, the Gunners could potentially switch their focus to Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England striker is widely expected to make the move to one of the Premier League's 'top six' clubs in the near future.

