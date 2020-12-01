Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta more obsessed with tactics than Chelsea's Frank Lampard, according to Willian

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is more obsessed with tactics than Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, according to Willian.

Willian, who spent seven seasons with Chelsea before joining Arsenal in the summer, was coached by Lampard during his final season with the Blues.

Willian joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal. The 32-year old has endured a subdued campaign so far, as Arsenal have failed to impress this season.

In an interview with FourFourTwo, the Brazil international admitted that Chelsea's Lampard and Arsenal's Arteta do not see the game in a similar manner.

"Their football philosophies are very different. Perhaps the only similarity is that they’re young managers with a bright future ahead of them. The way they look at the game isn’t similar."

Willian also stated that Arteta is more focussed on tactical aspects when compared to Lampard.

"Mikel is more obsessed about the tactical aspects of football. He has a great understanding of the tactical side and dedicates a lot of time to it during his training sessions. Frank obviously works on his tactics as well, but in a different way."

The winger accepted that Lampard had been supportive of him during his final season with Chelsea.

"The best word to describe my feelings about Frank is gratitude. During the final year of my contract at Chelsea, he said he wanted to see me with a smile on my face. We had an honest conversation and he showed his class once again."

✅ Qualified for the UCL knockouts

✅ Ten games unbeaten

✅ Top scorers in the PL



Frank Lampard's Chelsea side are on a tear 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LjEbX3vOJH — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 24, 2020

Arsenal and Chelsea have endured contrasting fortunes so far this season. While Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have struggled in the Premier League, Lampard's Chelsea are enjoying a rich vein of form after a slow start to their season.

Such has been Arsenal's form that it has been suggested that Arteta's job could be on the line.

📆 A year ago: Unai Emery is sacked with Arsenal 8th in the Premier League on 18 points.



📆 Now: Arsenal are 14th in the Premier League on 13 points.



Is Mikel Arteta really the man for the job? 😳 pic.twitter.com/AlAn87t5X5 — Goal (@goal) November 30, 2020

Similar opinions have been thrown at Lampard as well, with critics questioning as to whether he is the right man to manage Chelsea given the extraordinary amount of talent in the squad.

