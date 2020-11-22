Reports: MLS club Inter Miami interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

MLS club Inter Miami are interested in making a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to the Mirror. Giroud has barely featured for Chelsea this season and could be on the move in January.

David Beckham's Inter Miami mulling a move for Chelsea's Giroud

Giroud could leave Chelsea in January

Giroud has been a Premier League player since 2012 when he joined Arsenal from Montpellier. The veteran striker made 253 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, scoring 105 goals. In January 2018, Giroud joined Chelsea.

It has not been smooth sailing for the striker at Stamford Bridge. Mainly used as a rotation option, Giroud has seen his game time limited at the club. The emergence of Tammy Abraham and the signing of Timo Werner has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Giroud's agent, Michael Manuello, criticized Chelsea manager Frank Lampard recently.

"There have been €150million (£132m) worth of players bought. But at the same time you’d be blind not to see that Frank Lampard has decided to put Tammy Abraham ahead of him."

However, he admitted that it was ultimately Lampard's decision.

"But he (Lampard) has the right, it is his choice. So effectively if things continue like this, in December we will find ourselves where we were in December 2019. But we have to be honest and if this continues, we will have to, first and foremost for him, experience other emotions."

This season, the France international has made just seven appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal. Various clubs have been linked with Giroud, including Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Advertisement

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud is a January target for Inter Miami, according to the Mirror 👀 pic.twitter.com/59c6my66r6 — Goal (@goal) November 22, 2020

The 34-year old has been warned by the France national team manager Didier Deschamps that he needs to play more games with the Euros coming up next year.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard seems reluctant to start Giroud, and Inter Miami have been linked with him as a result.

The MLS club signed Argentina international Gonzalo Higuain and midfielder Blaise Matuidi from Juventus in the summer and are mulling over a move for Chelsea's Giroud.

In recent years, the striker's form for the national team has made more news. Giroud is the second-highest goalscorer for France, with 44 goals in 105 appearances. He has been manager Deschamps' preferred no.9 over Manchester United's Anthony Martial and Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette.

Olivier Giroud's agent says he is ready for a new challenge outside the Premier League 👀



🗣 Michael Manuello to FootMercato: "If a really good Premier League club came along, yes, that could be considered.



"But there is an open mind to go and experience something abroad.” pic.twitter.com/IjH98ygtcC — Goal (@goal) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Chelsea, on the other hand, could let go of Giroud in the winter. Werner has been in fine form of late, while Abraham remains a consistent goalscorer capable of developing more.

Also Read: Rennes vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21