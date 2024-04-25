Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly keen on signing midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United in the upcoming transfer window.

According to reports in Mail Sport, the Brazilian is one of the numerous midfielders on City's watchlist this season. However, a move for him will be contingent on the outgoing transfers that end up happening in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, Jack Gaughan of Daily Mail reports that Arsenal are also interested in the midfielder's services, and would be willing to make a move in the summer.

Since his move from French giants Olympique Lyon for reported €42.1 million in January 2022, Guimaraes has blossomed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

He helped Newcastle to an unprecedented fourth-placed finish last season, earning them qualification into the Champions League group stage for the first time in 20 years.

He has carried over his incredible form into this season, bagging four goals and eight assists in 45 games across all competitions.

Guimaraes reportedly has a £100 million release clause in his contract, which may seem quite steep but could be a worthwhile investment for a player of his calibre.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has long been linked with moves to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Kevin De Bruyne has also been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer. If any of these deals materialize, City would likely not hesitate to trigger Guimaraes' release clause.

Meanwhile for Arsenal, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny will likely be leaving the club at the end of the season. With Thomas Partey also linked with moves away from the club, Guimaraes could be signed as the perfect midfield partner for club captain Martin Odegaard.

In conclusion, Guimaraes would be an incredible addition to either side's squad, should they decide to make an official move for his services.

Arsenal set price for Thomas Partey's sale in the summer

Arsenal have reportedly set a price tag on Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, with the club ready to cash in on him in the upcoming transfer window.

According to reports from Football Insider, the club are looking for a bid in the range of £20-25 million to part ways with the 30-year-old in the summer.

Since his arrival from Atletico Madrid for €50 million in 2020, Partey has become a key figure in Arsenal's midfield. He has made 111 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, with five goals and four assists to his name.

However, nagging injuries have limited his game-time this season, which has seemingly dropped him out of manager Mikel Arteta's long-term plans.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can find a potential suitor for Partey in the summer and engage in negotiations for their big-money target Bruno Guimaraes.