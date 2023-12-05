Arsenal or Manchester City? Newcastle United's Dan Burn names the best team in the Premier League currently 

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn named Manchester City as the best team in the Premier League ahead of Arsenal and other clubs. The versatile English defender has claimed that Pep Guardiola's side are levels ahead of their competition in the Premier League.

Burn hailed the Cityzens for the way they dominate the game and create lots of chances, frustrating the opposition. Speaking on The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Knowing that I’ve been there [Etihad Stadium] on numerous occasions and been battered,. The thing with City as well, you can go there and just be demoralised, you won’t even get a kick! They’re constantly creating chances, whereas other teams you always feel like there’s a chance."

Burn also insisted that despite the fact that the Premier League is so competitive, with so many top teams competing for European places, Manchester City remain the strongest side. He added:

“The league is so strong now, there are sort of eight or nine teams who are competing for those European places and they’ve got belief now they can go there and get it. I’m not saying there are panic stations at City because I still think they’re by far and away the best team. But teams now will fancy themselves to go there.”

Manchester City's track record in recent years reflect the fact that they are consistently a dominating force not only England, but the whole of Europe. The Cityzens have won the Premier League five times in the last six years and won the treble last season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal currently lead the table after 14 games and sit three points ahead of Manchester City, who are third in the table. Liverpool are second in the table with 31 points and find themselves two points behind Arsenal.

Arsenal star Jorginho names Liverpool and Manchester City superstars as 2 best players in the Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has named Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as the two best players in the Premier League currently. In an interview with The Athletic, he said (via Sport Bible):

"Kevin De Bruyne is ridiculous. But I think Mohamed Salah, he was another level. I think, yeah, I put Salah first. He was so strong, so powerful, so fast. His mentality… and however he would shoot, it would go in. And then in terms of intelligence on the pitch, Kevin is another level as well. So hard to mark because he’s always in the right place, always on your shoulders. "Like, ‘Where is he? Is he here now? No, he’s there’."

De Bruyne and Salah both joined Chelsea in their younger years but could not consistently make the first team at Stamford Bridge. While De Bruyne left for Wolfsburg, Salah made a move to Roma. They have since gone on to become legends of the game.

De Bruyne joined Manchester City in 2015 and has scored 96 goals and provided 153 assists in 358 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Salah arrived at Liverpool in 2017 and has recorded 199 goals and 86 assists in 325 games.