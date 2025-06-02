Arsenal and Manchester City view PSG star named on the bench for Champions League final as potential summer signing: Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Bradley Barcola in the summer transfer window, according to Caught Offside.

The 22-year-old was not a part of PSG's starting XI against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on May 31. However, he was later subbed in by Luis Enrique in the 67th minute for brace scoring Desire Doue. Minutes later, the 22-year-old assisted Senny Mayulu (86') to bring the score to 5-0 as Les Parisiens secured their first Champions League title.

Barcola joined PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported fee of €45 million. Since he arrived in the capital, Barcola has become a key figure for the Ligue 1 champions. His tactical understanding and pace have helped him stand out and become a top transfer target for multiple clubs in England.

Despite interest from other clubs, the Ligue 1 giants aim to retain the 22-year-old as he's a part of Luis Enrique's plan. The Frenchman played 58 games during PSG's treble-winning campaign, bagging 21 goals and 19 assists.

Pep Guardiola is eager to sign Barcola as a long-term replacement for Jack Grealish at Manchester City. Meanwhile, the Gunners view the 22-year-old Frenchman as a valuable addition to their underperforming attacking line.

The French giants value Barcola at over €100 to 120 million. Despite the offers, Les Parisiens are reportedly preparing a proposal to retain the 22-year-old at Parc des Princes until 2030.

When former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Arsenal target

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised RB Leipzig attacker and Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko. The German tactician admires the 22-year-old and revealed that he was impressed by Sesko's performance while he was at RB Salzburg.

Jurgen Klopp said in January earlier this year (via TBR Football):

"I was pretty impressed, he played a good game. He's a good player anyway. I've actually known him for a while, I knew him already when he was at Salzburg. I think we played a friendly game here when he was very, very young. I was really impressed. I thought, where do they get all these players? Ridiculous."

The Gunners' longstanding interest in Benjamin Sesko might come to an end this summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the North London club is in concrete talks with Leipzig for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal had been interested in signing the Slovenian attacker during the winter transfer window, but Sesko chose to remain in Germany. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta also holds the 22-year-old in high regard, and the Gunners see Sesko as a solution to their frontline issues. He could be available for a price between €70 and €82 million.

